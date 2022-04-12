Viewpoint: Emissions buck has been passed back to the Minister — and doing nothing is not an option

Someone once said the worst thing a politician can do when faced with a tough decision is to do nothing.

The Food Vision Dairy Group, an assortment of industry leaders, policymakers and farmer representatives, were certainly given a set of tough decisions when the Minister told them to devise a plan to stabilise and then cut dairy emissions.

It looked like a hospital pass at the time, but the groups, in the end, turned out to be deft ball handlers with the hot potato effectively back in the Minister's hands again.

The group's deliberations and then report, have been widely leaked and indeed, after the first meeting, when its Chair Gerry Boyle confirmed that any of its decisions would be voluntary, it was clear the really tough decisions would be sidestepped.

That's not to say proposals such as a retirement scheme, a cap on new entrant cow numbers or cuts to nitrogen use are easy or music to the ears of farmers. They're not, but neither will they stabilise emissions on in Ireland's dairy sector this year or next year which the group was tasked with doing.

The report lays bare the facts that the dairy sector doesn't want to cap its cow numbers or the volumes of milk produced, which would really cut emissions fast and because its livestock numbers continue to grow and it needs the suckler sector to reduce to make the stabilisation figures stack up not to mind reducing emissions. While, this is not a surprise as it would be akin to Turkey's voting for Christmas, it also shouldn't be a decision they should have to make.

In the end, livestock emissions are the same old conundrum for the wider agri sector. Dairy is the most profitable sector, but what cost should others have to bear?

Regardless, it's all academic because the political will must be there to ensure the delivery of any ambition and that remains to be seen. Our current Minister seems determined to encompass the views of farmers and plans of industry stakeholders in his decision making, which is both clever and admirable.

But at the end of the day, it's he who will have to make the tough decisions, and with the Green Party in toe, doing nothing is not an option.

