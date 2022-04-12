Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 9°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Viewpoint: Emissions buck has been passed back to the Minister — and doing nothing is not an option

Margaret Donnelly

Margaret Donnelly Expand

Close

Margaret Donnelly

Margaret Donnelly

Margaret Donnelly

Someone once said the worst thing a politician can do when faced with a tough decision is to do nothing.

The Food Vision Dairy Group, an assortment of industry leaders, policymakers and farmer representatives, were certainly given a set of tough decisions when the Minister told them to devise a plan to stabilise and then cut dairy emissions.

Most Watched

Privacy