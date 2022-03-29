Vaccinating to boost herd immunity will increase profits and help the environment

I attended a conference in Limerick last week that covered topics such as emissions targets, farm succession, increasing prices and the perception of the Irish dairy industry by the general public.

One of the main take-home messages I took from it is that communication is key, in a number of ways. How we communicate with the workers on our farm; how we tell our story to the outside world; and how we all communicate with each other within the multi-faceted industry that is farming.

A client of mine said to me (again) lately: “Aren’t you glad you are not a dairy farmer?” My response was that inadvertently I am.

I might not be putting cups on cows twice daily, but I would not have a business without farming.

This works both ways and both farmers and vets need to realise that we are heavily reliant on each other.

I was asked at this conference about the new regulations regarding antibiotics and parasite treatments.

With the new regulations now in force, vaccination has become the cornerstone of plans to keep herds healthy and reduce antibiotic usage.

Using fewer antibiotics and more vaccines will lead to a healthier and ultimately more profitable herd.

More money in the farmer’s pocket means the vet is more likely to get paid. Everyone’s a winner.

Recent studies have shown that healthier animals are more productive and thus produce lower emissions per unit. So not only is vaccination better for animal welfare and farm profit, it is also better for the environment. With this in mind, we need to look at the vaccines needed in the dairy herd in particular at this time of year.

IBR (infectious bovine rhino-tracheitis) is the first disease that springs to mind at this time of year.

This is because stress is the underlying factor that leads to an outbreak of IBR in a herd, and there is no time more stressful than at the moment.

On dairy farms at present, some cows are calving, some are bulling and the majority of calved cows are milking exceptionally well by all accounts. Combine all this with fluctuating temperatures and poor grass growth and it is easy to see how some herds of cows are stressed to a high level.

IBR hides out in the cow’s system and comes to the fore when she is stressed. The affected cow then sheds the virus in nasal discharge and rapidly infects the herd.

High temperature and a dramatic drop in milk yield are the tell-tale signs. Affected cows will have a clear nasal discharge and will be breathing much faster than normal.

If the cow is in the early stages of pregnancy, the embryo or foetus can be lost. In basic terms, sickness, a drop in milk yield and infertility are all synonymous with IBR.

Luckily, IBR vaccination is far more cost-effective than treating an outbreak. It’s a modified live vaccine that is given to all animals in the herd every six months.

Check with your vet to see when you last vaccinated. If the six months is up, you need to get a vaccine into your cows immediately.

Leptospirosis is the next disease that vaccination is keeping under control from now on in dairy herds in particular. Some farmers have moved to vaccinating their herds at the back end of the year but still, the majority of spring-calving herds are being vaccinated around now.

Unlike IBR, lepto vaccine needs a primary course of two shots, four weeks apart in maiden heifers and a booster yearly in cows.

Historically, it was Valentine’s Day and St Patrick’s Day that the vaccine was administered, so if you haven’t vaccinated your heifers yet, you are already behind and need to get cracking.

Lepto is a disease that, like IBR, can have a devastating effect on your herd. A drop in milk yield is a common sign and fertility can be seriously affected.

Don’t forget that lepto can be passed to humans quite easily. I know a few farmers, and vets, who have spent time in hospital with it. A successful vaccination strategy will also reduce the chances of this happening.

The other vaccine that has gone hand in hand with lepto over the past number of years is for BVD (bovine viral diarrhoea).

The BVD scheme has been discussed ad nauseum at this stage.

What was originally meant to be a three-year scheme has struggled on for more than nine years now but it is important to say that there is light at the end of the tunnel.

The number of BVD-positive herds has fallen to a very low level and there are positive signs BVD can be eradicated here. With this in mind, any herd that has a positive result on a tissue tag sample now must go through a rigorous set of tasks. The positive calf is immediately culled, the whole herd is blood-tested and the herd is vaccinated by a vet.

I have seen a steady decline in the number of herds being vaccinated for BVD in the last year or two, due mainly to the declining levels of infection in the country.

I can see it from the farmer’s point of view as it is one less jab and one less cost. However, I do wonder is it jumping the gun slightly. Stopping vaccinating leaves your herd wide open to infection. We are very near the end so it may be worth hanging on for another year or two.

BVD vaccination is similar to lepto in that the primary course is two shots four weeks apart. In fact, it can be given at the same time as the lepto vaccine, making it very labour-efficient.

Cows are given a booster once yearly. We haven’t seen clinical BVD in our practice for a number of years, but the hardship of being restricted and having to blood-test the entire herd should be enough to convince you to vaccinate this spring.

With the primary focus on vaccinating our breeding stock, we must not forget the future of the herd – the calves.

Over the next few weeks, calves will be turned out to grass and vaccination will play a large role in keeping them healthy.

Blackleg, coccidiosis and pneumonia should all be addressed now to prevent a future disaster.

If in doubt, give your vet a shout. Communication is key.

Eamon O’Connell is a vet with Summerhill Vet Clinic, Nenagh, Co Tipperary