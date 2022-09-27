Usernames, passwords, security questions … tortures on a par with waterboarding

My secondary school years were spent in the fertile fields and the faded grandeur of an east Cork estate.

The programme for each day was marked by the peal of bells and the shrill trill of referee whistles. The bells announced the beginning and end of indoor activities, while the whistles summoned us from the outdoors to make our way in for food, learning or prayers.

This was long before the era of the mobile phone; indeed, it was before the age of the mass availability and use of the telephone. There was one device in the entire college serving over 100 students, a monastery of priests and a full complement of catering, cleaning and teaching staff.

The college phone was in a tiny kiosk-like room off the main entrance hall. Bracketed on to the wall outside the kiosk was the big bell. Each priest had his own code. If a phone call or a visitor came for the Prior, the bell was rung once; the dean was summoned by two dongs and so forth.

A student from the wilds of Donegal regarded these sounds and their purposes as nothing short of an assault on his liberty.

“This place is nuthin’ but bells and whistles,” he declared one September evening as the trills and dongs echoed through the corridors and around the grounds.

The devices made life easier for those trying to maintain order in a world populated by 100 teenage males coralled in a relatively confined space.

Keeping order in the face of chaos soaks up a lot of human energy. Down through the centuries the conceit that the destiny of humanity is to put order on the chaos of nature became an article of faith.

However, as climate breakdown and the threat of nuclear annihilation prove, our definitions of what is order and what is chaos are quite perverse. As the entire planetary ecosystem breaks down, it has become clear that humans are the primary cause of disorder and chaos.

That’s all for another day. I want to talk about a relatively recent attempt to order the world, one that is far more complex than the bells and whistles of my youth.

I’m talking about IT, computers and their role in the disintegration of rational human beings.

This technology was meant to make life easier.

Thanks to its ingenuity we no longer need to sit with pencil and paper trying to figure out how long it would take a tap leaking two fluid ounces a minute to fill a 40-gallon bath where the stopper is leaking one and a half fluid ounces a minute. The computer solves the conundrum in an instant.

But what it simplifies with one flurry across the keyboard, it complicates with another. As soon as this technology reels you in, it lands you in a minefield of usernames, passwords and security questions where one wrong move can lock you out of your life.

Every programme, website and app demands you sign in with a username and password. They seem to know if you have used the name and password before and force you to use different ones and change them all frequently.

I recently changed my computer and every app, website and programme that once recognised me now had no clue who I was.

It was a surreal experience; it was as if I woke in the valley of darkness, in a parallel universe where my family, friends and neighbours no longer recognised me.

I could hardly remember one of my passwords. Did I use my date of birth? Was it a combination of mine and that of the current consort? Did I use capitals or lower-case?

As for usernames, I wasn’t sure if I used my full name, did I put a dot in the middle, did I spell it backwards? I was beginning to doubt my very existence.

When it came to the security questions, I found myself in another chamber of horrors. Had I used my mother’s maiden name or that of my mother-in-law? Then the computer wanted to know the make and model of my first car and my first dog. I nearly pulled my own teeth trying to remember did I put the two dots over the ‘e’ in Citroen, and did I describe the dog as a sheepdog or a collie?

To add to the confusion, I have two new women in my life, Céile the dog and Alexa, a voice-activated know-all who can tell me how far it is to Bhutan and give me the weather forecast for Bodyke.

I was so discombobulated during my sojourn in the valley of darkness I found myself shouting at Céile to get me the lunchtime headlines on RTÉ 1 and threatening Alexa with a full day in the cage if she didn’t get down off the good couch.

There’s a lot to be said for those long-gone, off-grid days with their bells and whistles.