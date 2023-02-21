Farming

Us ‘climate denying’ farmers are actually dealing with harsh realities already

Darragh McCullough

We began future-proofing our land and enterprises for the sharp change in weather patterns many years ago

The next step for me is to introduce some red clover into the system Expand

One line buried among the many, many conditions in the planning permission for my new farm shop caught my attention briefly when I first scanned them.

It was a requirement to engineer all soakaways to cope with at least 20pc more rainwater than historic averages to cope with climate change.

