Twenty years on from 9/11, it’s the small moments of bravery and beauty we must remember

John Connell

I was 15 when it happened. Old enough to understand the tragedy of the day, but young enough to not comprehend the ramifications of the event. We were in school, unaware of the world-ending change around us. I think now, 20 years on, the change has never stopped . The images from Kabul these last few weeks from the second American war are a direct result of that day when all things ended and new things began.

September 11 will loom large this weekend. There will be think pieces, reflections, analysis and commentary. The media will replay the event and scrutinise what it has all meant. We will hear the name Al-Qa’ida brought up from the ashes, the spectre of Osama Bin Laden will re-emerge. We will see the towers fall as they have fallen every year for 20 years.

But there are other narratives to this day, untold quiet narratives. Father Mychal Judge, the son of Irish immigrants, who rushed into the buildings before they collapsed, the falling man whose name we still do not know. Tom Canavan, who survived the collapse of the tower and climbed his way out of the rubble.

