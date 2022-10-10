If the average suckler farmer charged their time at the same rate as the plumber or electrician, they would be working less than four hours a week on their farms to earn the €9,000pa Teagasc have predicted.

Quids in: It seems like any tradesman now expects a minimum of €50 per hour around these parts. If you were self-employed, and knocked out 40 billable hours a week, that tots up to a hefty €2,000 a week, or €100,000 a year

Our little flower shop got broken into on Sunday night. Again. Looking at the camera footage, it might well have been the same two thugs who broke in the last time.

They didn’t get anything the first time, bar maybe a few nice pull bow ribbons that might look well on their hoodies when they are out pilfering elsewhere.

There was nothing there for them this time either. Again. Some people never learn.

But of course, there’s still the shock, anger and then hassle of dealing with the aftermath.

The thieves used big crow-bars to prise open the door, which gave in after a couple of almighty yanks.

It was 9.30 on a Sunday evening, along a stretch of road that is always well lit during hours of darkness. But if you’re a criminal, then you’re not particularly concerned about the norms that apply to the rest of society, regardless of time or location.

It’s bizarre how differently people perceive the exact same thing. I’ve heard second-hand how some people think of our little cabin on wheels as a kind of honesty-box ‘shack’.

Meanwhile, others obviously think of it as a money pot that is worth breaking into.

One of the first calls I made on Monday morning was to the rep for the well-known company that installed the glass door.

I wanted to get the two small fittings that had been bent or broken by the crow-bars replaced to ensure the place wasn’t even more exposed to future robberies.

I was told the fastest way to get the job done was for a service fella to pop out to me with the parts and he’d have the job done in minutes.

Read More

“Cash, OK?” was the parting line, to which I agreed without giving it much thought.

Two days later, the chap arrived. He undid all four Phillips-head screws, popped in the new locking plates for the bolts and tightened up the screws again.

“That’ll be €60 please!”

It felt like I was being robbed all over again, except this time it was in broad daylight. Of course, I wasn’t in a position to start arguing, since I’d agreed to pony up cash to the service guy. But man, did it stick in my craw.

It seems like any tradesman now expects a minimum of €50 per hour around these parts. If you were self-employed, and knocked out 40 billable hours a week, that tots up to a hefty €2,000 a week, or €100,000 a year.

That’s a lot of money in my world, but it’s also a timely comparison given the income figures that Teagasc recently published.

I sensed a collective intake of breath around the agri-sector when the projected average for dairy farmers was revealed to be as high as €130,000.

Read More

It made the comparable figures for beef and sheep farms of less than €18,000 look ridiculous. Even the three-times-higher figure of €50,000 for tillage farmers looks paltry beside the figure for the dairy operators.

But when we take a step back and look at the bigger picture in an Irish economy that continues to power along on the backs of the billions that the multi-nationals are generating, maybe incomes north of €100,000 aren’t that big a deal any more?

Read More

If tradesmen, who don’t require any more than the tools they carry in their van and the experience they’ve garnered through their training, can earn north of €100,000, why should farmers settle for any less?

After all, farmers require not only a lifetime of experience, but also sizeable assets in land and buildings to work at it full-time. And there are not too many full-time farmers I know who get away with an average of less than 50 hours a week throughout the year.

You can be pretty sure that the senior white-collar workers in the accounts, legal, HR, marketing and IT departments of any big firm are gunning for salaries north of €100,000. They might not have to put in much more than the standard 40 hour week.

Coming at the figures from a different angle, if the average suckler farmer charged their time at the same rate as the plumber or electrician, they would be working less than four hours a week on their farms to earn the €9,000 that Teagasc have predicted.

I still feel sore about handing over €60 to a fella for five minutes’ work, but maybe we farmers need to reconsider the value we put on our own time.

Darragh McCullough runs a mixed farm enterprise in Meath, elmgrovefarm.ie