Tommy Boland: Foot-rot vaccine has helped reduce lameness and CODD

The unusually mild autumn temperatures have ensured that grass growth is holding up well at UCD Lyons farm.

We recently sold a bunch of 27 lambs, which were finished on a grass-only diet and returned just over €140 per head. We are happy to see this level of performance from lambs not receiving any concentrate feeding.

There are approximately 50 lambs remaining in the ‘non-experimental’ flock and they are currently grazing Redstart, with another draft due this week.

Of the experimental lambs, we have 16 remaining from an initial 240 lambs.

The majority of these are from the perennial ryegrass treatment and approximately half the lambs from the perennial ryegrass treatment have required some concentrate feeding to reach slaughter weight, while only lambs artificially reared from birth have received concentrate supplementation from the multi-species group, with all other lambs finished from forage/grass only.

The breeding season is drawing to a close here at Lyons, with the rams completing the last repeat cycle this week. Raddling rates for the repeat cycles are running at about 10pc in both the mature ewe and the ewe lamb groups.

While it is way too early to draw any concrete conclusions, if this is reflecting in pregnancy to first service, it will ensure a very compact lambing season.

We are reducing ewe numbers arising from the nitrates limitations on stocking rate. We will lamb approximately 50 ewes less in 2023 than we have done over the last decade or so, with 300 ewes being the new flock size.

This is a result of the very active research activity at Lyons Farm, placing a heavy demand on land for both livestock and cropping studies and also the alterations to the banding rates.

Approximately 12 months ago, we commenced a vaccination programme to control foot rot and, indirectly, CODD in the flock. All adult sheep on the farm received their first vaccination in November 2021 and their second vaccination in August 2022.

Securing a supply of the vaccine was not without its challenges. Talking to Ger and Stephen, they are very happy with the results of the vaccination programme.

While we always need to be careful in comparing one year with another, as many things can change, lameness rate in the flock is now about 10pc of what it was this time last year, with about one per cent of the flock displaying symptoms of foot rot or CODD.

The CODD-causing organism, while not directly targeted by the foot-rot vaccine, has less opportunity to attack the foot in the absence of an active foot-rot infection, and it was really CODD that was placing the greatest challenge on our flock.

Moving forward, preventative approaches, targeted treatments and intensive flock-health planning will become a more critical element of managing our flocks than ever before.

Prof Tommy Boland is a lecturer in sheep production at Lyons Farm, UCD; @Pallastb; tommy.boland@ucd.ie.