Tiptoeing around the definition of a family farm is no longer an option for Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue

The very simple question of ‘what’s a family farm?’ is one the Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has shied away from during his tenure as minister to date.

However, it’s one he might have to tackle over the next two years after he held onto his position in Saturday’s reshuffle.

The ‘family farm’ is a phrase that he was happy, like previous agriculture ministers, to bandy about in speeches as they promised to protect the family farm structure.

“This Government is backing family farms in every way possible,” the minister told us when we pressed him on the matter in a February interview.

Some 98-99pc of Irish farms, he said, are ‘family farms’, but he refused to categorically define what a family farm is. Instead, he tiptoed with vagueness around how family farms are those owned and managed by families, handed down over generations and are small in comparison to international standards.

According to Eurostat, a family farm is one where the farm is under family management, where 50pc or more of the regular agricultural labour force is provided by family members.

Now though it seems his department may be finally about to define its idea of a family farm, at least when it comes to dairy farms, with suggestions that some TAMS grants could be curtailed for those with less than 120-cow dairy herds.

At the very least, department officials now seem to think some family farmers are worth more support than others. The rationale for any potential definition remains unclear — what about the 350-herd farm that is supporting three families? Is that a family farm?

It should be just as much as say a farm that might have two large off-farm incomes coming in and the farm income makes up only a tiny part of total income. Ask any number of farmers what a family farm is and no doubt you’d get as many definitions.

With the Climate Action Plan due before Cabinet this week, the sector awaits and needs a proper vision that addresses the challenges and opportunities, and exactly who or what the sector is trying to support.

Either we define what a family farm is or consign the phrase to the bin!

Finally, on behalf of the Farming Independent team, I’d like to wish all our readers a happy Christmas and peaceful New Year.