Tiptoeing around the definition of a family farm is no longer an option for Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue

Margaret Donnelly

Farmers await a definition from Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue. Photo: Conor Ó Mearáin/Collins Photos Expand

The very simple question of ‘what’s a family farm?’ is one the Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has shied away from during his tenure as minister to date.

However, it’s one he might have to tackle over the next two years after he held onto his position in Saturday’s reshuffle.

