Tim Cullinane: Brexit and CAP battles will be the acid test for our new Minister

Minister Charlie McConalogue will have a baptism of fire. As a Donegal TD he will know more than anyone the potential impact of Brexit on our economy.

The EU have set aside a Brexit contingency fund of €5bn. While we hope for a last-minute deal, we must be prepared for the worst. The Irish farming sector will need this fund and more if Brexit goes wrong.

The CAP budget has been agreed for the next seven years and the ground rules at EU level are now in play to be agreed. However, this CAP reform is different in that much more flexibility will be given to member states. Each country will have to devise its own CAP programme/National Strategic Plan and submit it to the EU for approval.

The focus now will be on the level of national co-financing of the CAP. Member states can contribute up to 57pc to some schemes this time around. This will be the acid test of the new Minister.

He must deliver the maximum permissible level of co-financing at the cabinet to bring the total annual spend under the CAP programme to €2bn, with a credible plan for the vulnerable sectors.

The Minister must ensure that the farmer voice is heard in the climate debate at the cabinet table. There is a real danger in some of the proposals in the Programme for Government. There are commitments there to deliver a new Climate Bill, and other initiatives, within the first 100 days of Government.

The new Minister will have to bring common sense to any measures under consideration. Commercial farming cannot be sacrificed.

There are a number of urgent items in the Ministers desk. He has been given a hospital pass by Bord Bia with their PGI application. This cannot proceed in its current form.

The issuing of the discredited TB letters during the changeover of Ministers is another mess now on his desk. He must withdraw these and engage with farmers to address their concerns.

The Fair Deal Scheme saga continues with legislation drafted but no progress made.

We also have a scenario where potato growers in a number of countries have been given a dispensation to use a reduced level of the herbicide Diquat, but our own Department won’t budge.

Overall, the tillage sector is in crisis with yields back 30pc and the harvest held up due to wet conditions.

And the forestry sector is being destroyed in front of our eyes.

These are all urgent issues that time has been lost on due to the changes in Minister. This is no fault of Charlie McConalogue but he must deal with these issues urgently.

Tim Cullinan is president of the IFA

