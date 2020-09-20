Farming

'They had massive speakers, decks, tables, camp fires, people ... more people' - Farmer's shock at rave on Meath farm

Darragh McCullough

I always have notions about throwing a party to celebrate the end of harvest. However, by the time we get there everyone is too knackered to bother. This year, I discovered that someone decided to throw a massive party on the farm anyway. To say it was a surprise party is an understatement.

Sunday was to be our final day of harvest with just one block of 30 acres of beans left to harvest in a beautiful field I rent beside the local beach.

There had been a fair bit of planning before I pulled myself out of bed at 6.30am that morning.