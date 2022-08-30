There’s an integrity to rural Ireland’s whipping boy Eamon Ryan that’s lacking in most so-called farmers’ friends

Opposition politicians and farm leaders are too concerned with being popular and winning votes to take a long-term view

Bete noir: Green Party leader Eamon Ryan is blamed by farmers for anything to do with the environment

Over the last few years we have seen a lack of honest debate and political accountability in countries that were once seen as being politically stable.

Look at Donald Trump in the US, or the Brexit debate in the UK, where half-truths and lies held sway.

Promises were made of global trade deals, and a better deal with Europe, which have proven to be unachievable.

British farmers were led to believe that Brussels was the source of all their hated red-tape, and that post-Brexit they could return to a utopia of unregulated farming and sky-high prices as they exported their produce around the world. All of which was a lie.

Yet no politician was held accountable for misinforming the public

This method of campaigning swept Boris Johnson and Trump into power when most level-headed observers could see they were not being honest in what they were promising.

Politics here in Ireland faces similar issues. The opposition parties say their role is to hold the government to account, but their continual criticism creates the false impression that the country is falling apart.

The success of this style of opposition creates problems for backbenchers in the government parties. Do they vote for government proposals which could lead to angry constituencies, or risk losing the party whip?

Someone else is always needed to pass the blame onto, and anything to do with the environment is considered to be the fault of Eamon Ryan and his Green Party.

This was evident in the discussions around the reduction of emissions for the agricultural sector.

There has been an unwillingness on the part of Government to be honest and clear with farmers about what is required to reduce emissions, because this would give the opposition and Independent TDs a free run at them.

Of course, opposition TDs have been quiet on the issue and appear to lack any real alternative policy to cut agricultural emissions, or how such changes could be financed.

It seems that Eamon Ryan is more concerned with driving environmental reform than performing well in opinion polls, or worrying about how many Greens get elected next time out.

Many politicians think this is naive, but the smallest party in coalition governments always bears the brunt of electoral dissatisfaction anyway.

Maybe if fewer ministers cared about re-election, long-term policy planning might happen more often.

Farm representation is following a similar path, with long-term policy-making ignored in the interests of short-term gain.

The hunger for election to higher office often limits the desire to embrace long-term planning that may end up costing precious votes.

Over the last few years, the talking point in political circles has been the fragmentation of farm politics, with big promises and easy solutions offered to improve the lot of Irish farmers, while long-term policies for CAP and the environmental challenges have been absent.

Elected farm leaders should not be acting like mini-politicians. They should be capable of dealing with whoever is in government or on the other side of the table.

It will be interesting to see over the next few weeks if the farm orgs used the summer Dáil recess to analyse their own performances.

Even at this late stage, it is vital that farming puts forward a clear, well researched, well thought-out and costed plan.

Opposing everything without an alternative plan is like trying to hold back the tide. With every part of society making expensive demands from the government for September’s budget 2023, farmers can’t afford any more mistakes from farm organisations.

Will the farm orgs return to the pitch for the second half with a new game-plan? Or will they continue with the same failed strategy which saw them completely out-played in the first half by the government?

Angus Woods is a drystock farmer in Co Wicklow