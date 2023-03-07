There is no other option — Department has to make ACRES work for farmers

The news that anyone who applied and is eligible for ACRES will be accepted into the scheme was a welcome boost for farmers last week.

The ACRES scheme has confounded its critics with the numbers that have applied and credit where it’s due to the Department of Agriculture — 46,000 applied for the scheme and there were fears that the 16,000 oversubscribed would not be accommodated.

It would have been embarrassing if the Department of Finance had not found the money somewhere to ensure all applicants were catered for after the former Taoiseach said he was backing the Minister for Agriculture 100pc in his attempts to find the funds.

Regardless of inflation or what is being asked of them in the scheme, it seems the money is better than not going into the scheme.

Now it must deliver for the environment. After all, this is the CAP strategic plan’s flagship environmental scheme. ACRES will be the first real effort that enables farmers to deliver significant long-term environmental improvement, especially in the areas of biodiversity, climate, air and water quality.

Read More

It also serves as income support for farmers and now the onus is on the Department to ensure it has the capability to deliver the scheme to all 46,000 farmers who have been accepted.

Because this scheme has to work. If we are to have any hope of the sector reducing its environmental emissions by 25pc in the coming years, farmers have to be on board.

Certainly, this won’t be the only measure that will help this ambition, but it will be a vital cog in the wheel of persuading farmers of the pace and measures needed to achieve real change.

But now the real work starts.

The results-based environmental scheme will ensure farmers strive to achieve the best possible outcome, but there will be a significant reliance on advisors to help farmers along the way.

With an oversubscription of 16,000 farmers, there will be pressure on advisors and the Department of Agriculture to ensure farmers receive the advice and leadership necessary to deliver results.