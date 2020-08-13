Farming

There is a human price to pay for the cheap food we demand on our plates

Margaret Donnelly


Cheap for some: Lamb can cost €30 for a shoulder in a supermarket – but the farmer may only be paid €90 for the entire animal Expand

It's 20 years since Naomi Klein's bestseller No Logo brought the idea of sweatshops and branding to the masses. It highlighted how on the one hand brands and celebrities are used to sell factory 'lifestyles' through mass products that are for the most part manufactured in second and third world countries.

On the other, large corporations used their dominance to dictate what we buy through curtailing what is on our supermarket shelves and dictating to those who want to get on their shelves how much they will be paid for it.

And while manufacturing jobs moved to cheaper production regions, all helping achieve economies of scale, jobs in the western world were turning into the 'McJob'.