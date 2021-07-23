The good news is Brexit talking goes on – the bad news is a solution needs a big political change of heart

It’s a hard job to see the other person’s side of a visceral argument. It’s even harder when the other side refuses to keep a deal already made – opting instead to significantly change that deal.

Trying to see some sense in the UK’s approach to managing the aftermath of the Brexit travesty is made harder again by the reality London has totally ignored Northern Ireland and blustered away all questions about it – right up to as recently as January this year.

We cannot say often enough that Boris Johnson signed up to the arrangements, praised them, and strongly recommended them, in the same month.

But let’s quickly lay out the UK’s view of where things stand – and scan some options for exiting the impasse over their demand to renegotiate the North’s special trade status post-Brexit.

Now it’s all about the North

Mr Johnson famously compared the Irish Border to the borough dividing lines in London. Six months ago he was saying there was no prospect of “a border in the Irish Sea” resulting from special arrangements to keep the North inside the EU single market.

Now the UK government is acknowledging there is a border in the Irish Sea. They speak of concern among unionists – including turmoil within the DUP – caused by the impact of checks on goods going into the North from the island of Britain.

British officials speak about accentuated community divisions in the North, with nationalists largely favourable to new arrangements.

The UK’s latest proposal package speaks of “a false sense of separation between Great Britain and Northern Ireland”. This is largely because trade between the two UK entities is regulated by the EU.

UK Brexit minister David Frost has, in essence, said he did not realise the deal he negotiated and signed would prove so disruptive.

He argues that working on implementation changes is not enough and London wants to go back and reopen the Protocol text.

Semantic squabbles

The EU says the Protocol, as negotiated and ratified, must stand, but they will talk about “creative solutions”.

There is ample precedent here to suggest some kind of solution can be found in this space. One person’s “renegotiation” can sometimes be near enough to another person’s “interpretation”. But the key ingredients to make that happen are trust and political will. Both are in short supply.

The good news is talks will continue. The bad news is that a fundamental change of political heart is required – especially in London.

Policing standards

London rejects signing on to the EU’s plant, animal and food health standards, just as Switzerland has done, which would obviate the need for 80pc of checks. They want shot of all EU regulations, and say they can’t sign up to laws which the EU could change in future without any UK input.

But Brexit cuts both ways. Brussels is unimpressed by UK calls to recognise that their standards are, give or take the odd detail, in line with those of the EU.

More fundamentally, London also wants the EU Court of Justice and the EU institutions to cease any role in policing new rules for the North’s trade. They want independent arbitration.

All of this, London says, is justifiable because of the North’s unique circumstances. But then again the EU will say, by definition, that is why the Protocol was agreed.

Timing and the ‘home front’

One thing both sides agree is that this stand-off cannot continue indefinitely – even if it escalates to unpleasant and unwanted trade sanctions. However, the UK wants “a standstill” to allow a quieter continuation of talks.

Ordinarily “grace periods”, allowing laxer checks, expire on September 30 and talks start again at the start of September.

London spurned EU extension offers last year, insisting on “let’s get Brexit done”.

Johnson has benefited domestically from anti-EU posturing. Why should he stop now?