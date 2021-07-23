Farming

The good news is Brexit talking goes on – the bad news is a solution needs a big political change of heart

John Downing

A protest sign close to the Department of Agricultural, Environment and Rural Affairs facility near Belfast Harbour. Photo: PA Expand

Close

It’s a hard job to see the other person’s side of a visceral argument. It’s even harder when the other side refuses to keep a deal already made – opting instead to significantly change that deal.

Trying to see some sense in the UK’s approach to managing the aftermath of the Brexit travesty is made harder again by the reality London has totally ignored Northern Ireland and blustered away all questions about it – right up to as recently as January this year.

We cannot say often enough that Boris Johnson signed up to the arrangements, praised them, and strongly recommended them, in the same month.

