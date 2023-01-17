Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 2.5°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

The tillage sector needs good leadership, not whingeing

Darragh McCullough

The Government has a policy of increasing the national tillage area by nearly 20pc Expand

Close

The Government has a policy of increasing the national tillage area by nearly 20pc

The Government has a policy of increasing the national tillage area by nearly 20pc

The Government has a policy of increasing the national tillage area by nearly 20pc

Do farmers need another lobby group competing for their time, effort and money?

This was the question going through my head as I left the Irish Grain Growers Group (IGGG) meeting in Meath last week.

Most Watched

Privacy