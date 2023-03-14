Farming

The squeezed middle and the marginalised have common cause to combat the housing crisis

The unhoused children of the middle class might challenge the enshrined ‘right to private property’ and its inherent injustices

‘Crass capitalism’: ‘This version of capitalism is visible in all its amorality in a property market where nameplate funds can buy up swathes of properties and choose to leave them empty’. Image: Getty

Jim O'Brien

I remember a number of years ago listening to the late Marian Finucane interviewing a psychologist about family issues. It was close to Christmas and they were dealing with the question of how to handle family stress when the house is full and the season of goodwill turns into one of bad temper.

I was listening with a friend who worked in a disadvantaged urban community. At the end of the interview the psychologist said: “I wouldn’t worry too much about it, in a few days it will be over, and the kids will be back to ballet and rugby and all the normal things.”

