The real story of food price inflation — and what it means for farmers

Cheap at the price: Meat, and beef in particular, represents very good value for consumers relative to 2016, which is not good news for farmers. Photo: Brian Farrell

It’s getting harder and harder to avoid talk about inflation and the many increased costs that are causing it.

The Irish Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the 12-month period to May 2022 was 7.8pc, which is below the EU average.

As a farmer, food prices are always an important topic, and we are hearing a lot about food price inflation.

I feel too many commentators are talk about rising food costs without being asked to give details. It’s too easy to go on about food costs, safe in the knowledge that consumers want to pay less for their groceries.

According to the world economic forum, on average, 9.6pc of Irish consumer expenditure is spent on food that is eaten at home.

Read More

So how much have food prices risen in the last year, and over the last five years?

One of the roles of the Central Statistics Office (CSO) is to survey each month the prices of more than 50,000 items that consumers buy, including household spending, energy, mortgages, insurance, cars, food, smartphones, streaming services and holidays.

Each item is given a weighting based on how much households spend on each item, and the weighting changes over time as products go out of fashion (lamb gigot chops were recently dropped) and new items emerge.

The items are also put into categories. Food is in a category with non-alcoholic beverages.

According to the CSO data the biggest changes over the last 12 months are housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, which are up 20.9pc.

Transport is up 16.5pc, alcoholic drinks and tobacco are up 7.5pc, and restaurants and hotels are up 5.9pc. Food and non-alcoholic drinks are up 4.4pc.

Read More

When the individual weightings are applied, the divisions which caused the largest upward contribution to the CPI’s 7.8pc increase in the last year were: housing, water, electricity, gas ad other fuels (3.33pc); transport (2.16pc); restaurants and hotels (0.91pc); and food and non-alcoholic drinks (0.53pc).

It’s clear from the CSO data that food has not been the main driver of inflation over the last 12 months.

It is vital to look at the five-year trend before drawing a final conclusion.

According to the CSO, €100 in 2016 is now the equivalent of €110.36, so if a basket of food cost €100 in 2016, a similar basket of food should now cost €110.36, if food prices had kept pace with the rest of the economy.

But that basket now costs €99.3, leaving consumers with €11.06 to spend in other sectors.

There are large differences in how well some common products are faring on examination of the sub-indices.

Working off the 2016 reference year as 100, beef is now at 96.8, poultry 102.6, pork 104.5, lamb 111, bread 111.6, fresh whole milk 110.5, butter 124.6, soft drinks 112.1 and chocolate 90.2.

Meat, and beef in particular, represents very good value for consumers relative to 2016, which is not good news for farmers.

Attempts by retailers to reduce prices being paid to farmers should be strongly resisted.

Retailers forcing meat prices lower just to attract more consumer footfall — and compete with other supermarkets — into their shops has no long-term benefit for farmers.

Read More

Research indicates that quality products like beef are often sold below cost by retailers, to attract consumers who will buy other items that generate high profit margins.

With farm-gate prices higher than they were five years ago, at some point retailers will have to start increasing food prices to consumers, because their easy option of forcing down farm-gate prices is not sustainable at farm level.

What is clear from the data is that the price of food has not been driving Irish inflation over the last year, and consumers have been spending relatively less on food than they did five years ago.

Angus Woods is a drystock farmer in Co Wicklow