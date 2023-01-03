Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 12.7°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

The price of peace for Irish farmers – things are going to get a lot tougher for us when Putin eventually pulls out of Ukraine

Darragh McCullough

Dairy and tillage are coming off the back of a once-in-a-lifetime bumper year, but prices will drop and input costs will stay high when the Ukraine conflict ends

&lsquo;Forget about happy endings&rsquo;: Netfix film All Quiet on the Western Front Expand

Close

&lsquo;Forget about happy endings&rsquo;: Netfix film All Quiet on the Western Front

‘Forget about happy endings’: Netfix film All Quiet on the Western Front

‘Forget about happy endings’: Netfix film All Quiet on the Western Front

Christmas was exactly how it is supposed to be, surrounded by family, food and a TV bursting with Christmas movies.

But instead of settling for one of the more upbeat offerings, we opted to settle down for 148 minutes of the grimmest war movie I have ever seen. Netflix’s All Quiet on the Western Front is superbly executed but forget about happy endings.

Most Watched

Privacy