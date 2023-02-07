Farming

The onus is on us all to help older farmers with digital literacy and online access

Margaret Donnelly

The transition from hard copy to online applications and information can be challenging for some farmers. Photo: Picture posed Expand

A lot of people, myself included, spend significant amounts of time in front of a computer or on a phone, be it for work purposes, checking social media or just browsing online.

Such is the ease we have taken to smartphones and tablets in recent years, it’s where many of us get our news, check bank balances, buy items online or fill in necessary farming forms.

