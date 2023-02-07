The onus is on us all to help older farmers with digital literacy and online access

A lot of people, myself included, spend significant amounts of time in front of a computer or on a phone, be it for work purposes, checking social media or just browsing online.

Such is the ease we have taken to smartphones and tablets in recent years, it’s where many of us get our news, check bank balances, buy items online or fill in necessary farming forms.

And while it’s incredible how accustomed we have all become to modern technology, there is still a very large cohort of farmers and older people (see pages 6&7 today) who struggle with technology for one reason or another and have not ‘moved with the times’.

The figures are startling — there are 42,000 farmers over the age of 65 in Ireland, yet around 25pc in this cohort don’t use the internet, and this rises to 56pc for those over 75 years of age.

A life without access to the internet is unimaginable for most of us, but for those who don’t use it, it can be debilitating and worrying as we are increasingly pushed to do everything online. Add in literacy difficulties and going online is not an option for many, no matter how good the broadband or technology is.

Meanwhile, the increase in paperwork and red tape in farming regulation continues, making life more and more difficult for those already struggling to keep pace with technology.

There is an onus on Government departments to ensure everyone is catered for when it comes to being able to access services, but there is also an onus on the rest of us to help those who haven’t the skill set needed to navigate the technology of today’s world.