The CEO of the newly created Office of Fairness and Transparency in the Agri-Food Supply Chain will face an uphill battle. They will instantly become a political mudguard.

The level of mistrust of beef processors at farm level has been fuelled over many decades of farm leadership elections.

I’m always amazed at how many highly successful business people, who also finish cattle, leave all their business acumen to one side when beef prices are discussed.

The common belief is that processors make large profit margins, and a small number of Irish processors control the entire market from top to bottom.

Many farmers believe that they are unable to access any data that will give an indication about the market-value for their cattle – which fluctuates depending on supply and demand, and does not guarantee beef farmers a profit.

But there are already many sources of data that can build a picture of profit levels within the processing sector.

Many farmers are eager to know where Irish beef prices stand relative to our international competitors.

Is a 380kg steer carcass worth more to French, British, German, Italian or even Polish farmers? We export almost 85pc of what we produce, so prices paid to the local farmers by their processors are relevant.

There is also a transport cost which local produce doesn’t have to bear.

Foyle Meats last week announced 2021 profits of €8.4m on a turnover of €489m, and an operating margin of 2.5pc, up from 2.3pc in 2020.

Not all processors make their financial accounts public, but those that do generally work off an operating margin of 1pc to 3pc.

It’s not that long ago that Glanbia suppliers overwhelmingly voted for a minimum annual profit retention of 3.2pc in the business.

During my time as chair of the EU Civil Dialogue for Animal Products, I attended meetings of the EU Meat Market Observatory(MMO), whose aim is to provide the EU beef, veal and pig meat sectors with more transparency by means of disseminating market data and short-term analysis.

A report on prices and margins in the French beef industry, which was compiled by the French Observatory, and had statutory powers, was presented to the MMO six years ago.

It showed processor margins of 1.5pc to 2.0pc per kg of carcass, with retailers making profits of 7.8pc on poultry meat, 8.9pc on deli meats (ham, sausages, salamis, etc) and a loss of 2.1pc on fresh beef and pork.

French farmers’ prices are reported on the standard grid (an EU regulation), so prices can be compared across all EU member states. French farmers don’t receive any top-up payments for offal.

The value of offal regularly comes up for debate, and its value is often exaggerated at farmers’ meetings.

While it is hard to pin down Irish values, most offal from Irish plants is sold on international markets, mainly in Asia. Available info from the American reporting system gives an accurate picture of global offal values.

In 2018 Bord Bia began compiling all the data publicly available from the EU Commission, and combined this with Irish data in simple graph form. Anyone can view on a weekly basis.

The beef price tracker combines the local prices in EU countries and weights it with the volume of Irish beef exported to each country.

Across the EU, prices paid to farmers are reported by processors to national governments every week.

Here, the Department of Agriculture publishes paid prices each week in each factory. Unless extra payments for transport are received, all other bonuses are included in the reported prices.

Even a casual look at the data shows that different factories have preferences for different types of stock, with large differences in prices paid between plants, depending on their customers’ requirements.

Among the data from the EU Commission are stock numbers, grouped by type and age, from all member states, along with international prices and forecasts of international cattle numbers.

Currency movements are tracked with the livestock data.

Pig and poultry data is also available.

Consumption data and forecasting trends are areas that need more information.

‘More transparency’ is a great political catch-all slogan, but there already is plenty of relevant data available.

Would giving British and European discount supermarkets more information about our supply-line really do anything other than force down prices, as they look to attract more customers with discounted products?

Farm organisations need to have a better understanding of the true market value of beef from all the data that is freely available.

If the available data had been interpreted properly, they should have known how important CAP supports were for beef farmers and produced a CAP policy to match.

Those who insisted on misleading farmers about how the beef market works, and who focused on fighting the factories instead of forming effective policy, have left farmers who rely on a volatile beef market for their income in a very vulnerable position.

Angus Woods is a drystock farmer in Co Wicklow