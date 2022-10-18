Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 15.1°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

The ‘no transparency’ myth of the beef sector – there is loads of data available

Angus Woods

A mistrust of beef processors at farm level has been fuelled over many decades of farm leadership elections

In the dark: Many farmers believe that they are unable to access any data that will give an indication about the market-value for their cattle Expand

Close

In the dark: Many farmers believe that they are unable to access any data that will give an indication about the market-value for their cattle

In the dark: Many farmers believe that they are unable to access any data that will give an indication about the market-value for their cattle

In the dark: Many farmers believe that they are unable to access any data that will give an indication about the market-value for their cattle

The CEO of the newly created Office of Fairness and Transparency in the Agri-Food Supply Chain will face an uphill battle. They will instantly become a political mudguard.

The level of mistrust of beef processors at farm level has been fuelled over many decades of farm leadership elections.

Most Watched

Privacy