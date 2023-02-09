Farming

The new nitrates regulations affect nearly 50pc of Irish farmers – are you one of them? Do you know what you have to do?

Angus Woods

You could well have to change your chemical nitrate usage, slurry spreading and silage bale stacking, among other restrictions – starting from lasy month 

Rules: The new nitrates regulations restrict chemical fertiliser usage on some farms, among other restrictions. Photo: Roger Jones. Expand

I’m concerned that many dry-stock farmers are not keeping a close enough eye on the changes in the 5th Nitrates Action Plan (NAP) that will apply to them.

There are questions about whether Ireland will be able to hold onto its Nitrates Derogation limit of 250kg N/ha, but there is much more to the NAP than the 250kg limit.

