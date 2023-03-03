New car showrooms are among the most soulless places on earth. With their cathedral height, pale glass walls and shiny cars, I find them both intimidating and a pointless vacuum of expensive space.

I look around and consider that for the money they’ve spent on the place, they could have built something useful like a youth centre or a really nice suckler shed, complete with slats, a straw lie-back area and calving pens.

Showrooms or anything to do with cars or machinery also have the tendency to make me feel stupid, a feeling plenty of farmers will share but are too afraid to admit.

However, since I’ve decided to buy a new car I’m willing to be open about my weaknesses and I drove to the showroom armed with my very obliging stepfather, who is an engineer, and does know about cars and machinery.

At this stage I’d also better admit that I am quite keen on getting an electric vehicle. Beside the fact that apparently it is one of the best things you can do to reduce your carbon footprint, we also haven’t paid an electricity bill since we installed solar panels six months ago, and the idea of never having to pay for diesel again delights me.

In addition, there is a considerable tax relief available on electric vehicles, with farmers and sole traders eligible for an accelerated allowance of up to €24,000 against trading profits — this can also be spread out over a number of years.

I have a dream electric car which smacks of luxury and exuberant wealth, and then I have the electric car that I can actually afford. In a moment of madness, I decided to be sensible and test drive the electric car I could actually afford and it was fine.

My stepfather made a note of the kilometres left on the battery and made me do some motorway work and rural road work with it.

We noted that when we got back to the showroom that the ‘kilometres left’ had decreased about 7pc faster compared to the distance we had actually travelled but all in all, the car was very smooth, shiny and pleasant. It was like a nice first date with someone you genuinely decide to stay friends with, but the connection clearly lacks a little va-va-voom or in this case va-va-vroom.

We strolled into the oversized, soulless showroom to have a chat with the salesman, who was clearly having some difficulty in placing the relationship between me and my stepfather, who was keen to put some technical questions about the car to him.

My mind started to drift with all the technical talk and I considered that my main issue with an electric car is that I’d actually prefer a jeep with a tow hitch for farm work, but that kind of electric vehicle doesn’t exist.

For all the talk about reducing emissions, the technology isn’t there yet to create large-scale, affordable electric vehicles for agricultural use. John Deere and a few others are working on models but many of them are still little bigger than the average ride-on lawnmower.

However, once upon a time, all farmers had was a horse and plough before an Irishman by the name of Harry Ferguson came along with the three-point link.

Ultimately, the evolution of the tractor to electric is inevitable, and when it finally happens, I’ll never have to pay for agricultural diesel ever again.

There will also be no more naysayers calling for the end of tractor runs. Instead, farmers can proudly chug along powered by wind energy (no sniggering please) and declare themselves part of the clean energy and tax-efficient brigade, while raising much-needed funds for charity.

All of these happy musings were interrupted by the salesman, who caught my attention when he came out with, “Well aren’t you the lucky little lady getting a new car.”

He then nodded in the direction of my stepfather as if it was a benevolent gift from my older male chaperone. I wasn’t sure how to respond but my poor stepfather went beetroot and firmly cleared up the situation by stating he was married to my mother — not me.

We all remained in awkward silence for what seemed like an eternity, before my stepfather went back to asking about the warranty.

It is a very good warranty but for some reason I still have not put a reservation on the electric car and I can only surmise that actually, maybe I do need a little va-va-vroom and a tow hitch to commit.

Hannah Quinn-Mulligan is a journalist and an organic beef and dairy farmer; templeroedairy.ie



