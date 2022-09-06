I was down on a dairy farm in south Wexford recently where the farmer was in desperate need of water.

We were there filming for Ear to the Ground. Season 30 believe it or not.

The farmer’s story is an increasingly common one.

Having doubled cow numbers in the last 10 years, he’s belatedly discovered that his old 30 foot well just can’t cope.

A searing July and August forced him to start relying on mains, to the point where he reckons his bill could top €10,000 with Irish Water in 2022.

Why didn’t he just drill a new, deeper well I hear you ask.

The answer to this was evident the day we were filming.

The well driller bored his way through 400ft of blue shale without hitting as much as a drop of water.

The bone-dry slate-blue dust that piled up around the borehole is notoriously bad as a water source, because that type of rock just doesn’t form the natural cavities that are needed for aquifers to develop.

Going deeper was a waste of time because the rock type was consistent the whole way down. So the only option was to shift to another part of the farm and start again.

At 200ft the driller quit for the day, almost as despondent as the farmer. Nobody wants to employ the driller that can’t find water.

Thankfully, the next day the perseverance paid off, with water gushing from the second borehole at 300ft.

At first glance, this might be just another example of how short-sighted Irish agriculture’s push to increase cow numbers has been.

But a decade ago when the expansion plans were being hatched, very few farmers were expecting the drought conditions that have since become semi-normal.

Bigger herds pulling out of 50 year-old shallow wells is one half of the story.

But when rainfall is reduced by a third of normal, lots of issue start to cluster.

The water table drops, reducing the flow in wells to the point where they sometimes stop altogether.

The warmer weather means stock are more thirsty.

And the water content of the normally lush pastures is almost non-existent, which removes another normally overlooked water source.

And it’s not just a problem in the sunny southeast.

Back home, the 300ft deep well is also under pressure.

It’s not that the flow has decreased, just the demand from the cows grazing in such arid conditions is so much greater than normal.

In the evenings, animals are standing around the big water drinkers waiting for them to refill.

Despite already having a 20,000 litre storage tank that builds up reserves overnight and collects the water from the plate cooler, discussions are now veering towards the idea of repurposing old grain stores as additional water reservoirs.

It’s just one of the many hidden costs that these summer droughts are baking into the system.

We are blaming the summer heat for a major increase of infertility in the herd.

Last year, the number of cows that didn’t go in-calf was less than four per cent.

Notwithstanding the fact that stock bulls were allowed run with the herd for much longer at the end of the breeding season last year, our recent scan showing a tripling of the empty rate to 12pc was a major disappointment.

It was a shocking turn around from the first scan that showed conception rates were better than ever. Making the breeding season more manageable was the big rationale behind the €80,000 that was invested in heat detection collars for all the cows last spring.

That first scan showing a 20pc improvement in conception rates was the proof we were looking for that the money was a good investment.

It was only after this scan that the first of the drought conditions began to bite.

We reacted by moving the cows on and off supplementary feeding as grazing became tight.

We can only guess that the chopping and changing of the diet, coupled with the heat stress of those weeks in late July and early August caused a much higher level of embryo loss than normal.

Most farmers are focused on the additional cost of breaking into their silage reserves and dialling up the meal allowance in the parlour at the moment.

The extra 15kg of silage drymatter and 1.5kg of meal that we are feeding the herd is costing nearly €1,400 per day.

But it is the other hidden costs that will also eat into margins this year and next.

Milk prices are absolutely brilliant right now but a lot of farmers may find that they don’t have much extra in the pot at the end of 2022.

Darragh McCullough runs a mixed farm enterprise in Meath, elmgrovefarm.ie