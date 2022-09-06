Farming

The hidden costs of drought

Darragh McCullough

It’s not just the depleted silage reserves and extra meal: farmers are having to dig wells and build reservoirs – and fertility problems are mounting

Hard times: Darragh McCullough on his farm in Stamullen, Co Meath during the 2018 drought. Photo: Gerry Mooney Expand
Cows across the country are feeling effects of difficult summer Expand

Hard times: Darragh McCullough on his farm in Stamullen, Co Meath during the 2018 drought. Photo: Gerry Mooney

I was down on a dairy farm in south Wexford recently where the farmer was in desperate need of water.

We were there filming for Ear to the Ground. Season 30 believe it or not.

