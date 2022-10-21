Struggling to heat your home as gas and oil prices soar? Why not switch to wood?

In Ireland, we spend over €1m every hour on imported gas and oil. These fuels are contributing hugely to our greenhouse gas emissions, and they are getting more expensive by the day.

We could slash this dependence on imported energy simply by growing our own. We do have turf, but it took millennia to create our bogs, which now act as a vast carbon sink and also deliver huge environmental benefits.

It really is shooting ourselves in the foot to continue to drain and destroy them and burn the fuel we extract from them, when there is an excellent alternative, one that has been used by mankind since the dawn of time.

We can easily grow wood, which is carbon neutral.

When man discovered how to create fire, it was a game changer in the battle for survival and in the evolution of the human race.

Fire brought security and safety, and even today, there is something therapeutic and reassuring about sitting in front of a flickering flame.

Who wants to pull up a chair beside a radiator?

Log fires and stoves are so popular there is now a lengthy waiting list for them.

My son, who manages a wood fuel business, tells me that all around Dublin, people are reopening closed-off fireplaces and stocking up on logs for the winter. This shows how quickly things can change.

Fifteen years ago when we first thinned our woods, I offered free timber to friends and neighbours but nobody was interested. ​

At that time oil, gas and heat pumps were the preferred systems for home heating but gradually the public re-learnt the merits of a good log fire. The rapid rise in the cost of imported fuels has further boosted demand.

For any farmer with woodland this is a golden opportunity to save money, heat the home and even cook as our forefathers did.

We need a national campaign to restore planting figures to where they were in the early 1990s, especially for fast-growing species that can be sustainably harvested.

Sitka spruce, that mainstay of the building industry, also makes excellent fuel for stoves and can be bought in lengths and cut and air-dried at home.

All you need is a chainsaw, but be sure you are certified and insured to use one and wear protective clothing. If you don’t have a tractor, use an electric log splitter or an axe.

If the timber is fresh, air-dry it for two years before burning, or speed up the process by storing it in a polytunnel or stacking against a sunny wall.

Eucalyptus is not widely planted but it makes excellent firewood and can be harvested every eight to ten years; it will then rapidly regrow and the process can be repeated.

Birch is also quite fast-growing and like eucalyptus is a hardwood, so is better lasting than softwoods.

Thirty years ago, on my architect’s advice, I installed an expensive system of radiators and underfloor heating in my house, which I now never use.

The stoves, fuelled with home-grown firewood, keep the building warm through the coldest of winters and at a fraction of the cost of imported oil.

Along with providing timber for construction, our woods can be our oil wells but without the pollution that oil, gas or coal create.

What is holding us back? They have been burning wood in stoves in Norway and Sweden since the 1700s. They always valued and appreciated their trees. We can learn from their example.

Joe Barry is a farmer and forester on the Meath-Kildare border