Struggling to heat your home as gas and oil prices soar? Why not switch to wood?

Irish-grown wood is a cheap and sustainable form of fuel. And who wants to pull up a chair beside a radiator?

Joe Barry

Joe Barry

In Ireland, we spend over €1m every hour on imported gas and oil. These fuels are contributing hugely to our greenhouse gas emissions, and they are getting more expensive by the day.

We could slash this dependence on imported energy simply by growing our own. We do have turf, but it took millennia to create our bogs, which now act as a vast carbon sink and also deliver huge environmental benefits.

