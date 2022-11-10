Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 13.7°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Stemming the exodus: the key factors that could keep farmers in the game

220,000 farmers have quit since the State was founded a century ago. What will persuade the remaining 140,000 to stay on the land?

Keep at it: What factors will influence the survival of today&rsquo;s 140,000 farmers in our state over the next 100 years? Photo: Roger Jones Expand

Close

Keep at it: What factors will influence the survival of today&rsquo;s 140,000 farmers in our state over the next 100 years? Photo: Roger Jones

Keep at it: What factors will influence the survival of today’s 140,000 farmers in our state over the next 100 years? Photo: Roger Jones

Keep at it: What factors will influence the survival of today’s 140,000 farmers in our state over the next 100 years? Photo: Roger Jones

Mike Brady

Farmers the world over have a reputation for being robust and resilient. I admire our farmers in Ireland who cope with issues on a day-to-day basis such as price fluctuation, changing weather patterns, new legislation, labour scarcity, to name just a few.

However, on a recent trip to Zimbabwe, where commercial (white) farmers were forcibly removed from their land in the 2000s, the definition of ‘robust and resilient’ is elevated to a much higher level.

Most Watched

Privacy