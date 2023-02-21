Smaller numbers, bigger divisions – it’s getting harder and harder to get elected on a farming platform

The influence of farmers in politics is nothing new in Ireland.

Go back to the 1922 general election, the first in the Free State, and the Farmers’ Party won seven seats in Dáil Éireann.

A year later, that more than doubled to 15 seats, but by the 1930s its future was in doubt and it was disbanded, with its TDs joining various parties of the time.

A new farmers’ party, Clann na Talmhan, was formed in Galway in the late 1930s on the issue of rates, with its core made up of smaller farmers in the west of Ireland, in contrast to the previous farmers’ parties, which had mainly centred around larger farmers in the east.

As well as looking to promote the interests of its small farmer members, Clann na Talmhan pushed back against the wealthy and established politicians at the time, saying the country would starve within days without farmers! At this point, there were over 600,000 people employed in agriculture.

Read More

And while it expanded in the 1940s, encompassing representations of larger farmers in the east of the country, and winning 10 seats in the 1943 election, in-house fighting between small farmers in Connacht and larger farmers in Leinster was its downfall.

Clann na Talmhan was eventually wound up in 1965, but the influence of the farmer vote has always appealed to political parties and many have courted farmers’ leaders to move into politics in an attempt to shore up the rural vote.

With up to 20 new TDs to be elected in the next general election, in line with our population growth, there is much room for change, but it remains to be seen what kind of change there will be.

Many in rural Ireland feel the main political parties are less than interested in them, with a perceived Dublin-centric political system lacking in empathy for rural issues.

But for any potential candidate to get elected on a farmer platform would be challenging.

Firstly, there are now only 130,000 farmers, while the growing divergence of farming means the divide between farmers has never been more pronounced.

What’s good for the goose is not always good for the gander and the political influence of the farming lobby has dimmed as a result, with more organisations forming to represent diverging interests.