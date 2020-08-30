Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 9.9°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

'Sleepwalking into the rewilding of Ireland'

Conor Skehan

Many aspects of the EU's biodiversity strategy are blinkered to the realities of economics or agriculture

EU strategy will have a big impact on Irish farmers Expand

Close

EU strategy will have a big impact on Irish farmers

EU strategy will have a big impact on Irish farmers

EU strategy will have a big impact on Irish farmers

Unnoticed and unchallenged, the EU proposes to change rural land management and 'rewild' large areas of Ireland. This could affect farming, food prices and the control of land. Are we sleepwalking into these changes, distracted while the Covid-19 battle rages?

By December, the EU will have finalised a Biodiversity Strategy for 2030 that could have a big impact on many Irish farmers.

The rest of us should care too because, eventually, they will also affect fundamental aspects of governance and land-use planning, as well as the price and availability of food.