'Sleepwalking into the rewilding of Ireland'

Unnoticed and unchallenged, the EU proposes to change rural land management and 'rewild' large areas of Ireland. This could affect farming, food prices and the control of land. Are we sleepwalking into these changes, distracted while the Covid-19 battle rages?

By December, the EU will have finalised a Biodiversity Strategy for 2030 that could have a big impact on many Irish farmers.

The rest of us should care too because, eventually, they will also affect fundamental aspects of governance and land-use planning, as well as the price and availability of food.

Even though over a quarter of the EU is already protected, the strategy proposes to protect and effectively manage - at a minimum - an extra 4pc of land and 19pc of sea areas.

This is not all.

In addition, it proposes that areas of biodiversity value should be subject to 'strict protection', so that natural processes remain essentially undisturbed and wild.

In Ireland, these ambitions will specifically target the 're-wetting' of peatlands and grasslands on former peat, which accounts for a lot of the north midlands. Taken together, these are a very significant extension of protected areas in Ireland.

Other proposals for farming include at least one quarter of agricultural land being managed as organic farming and that at least 10pc of utilised agricultural area must be managed as high-diversity landscapes.

It is proposed to enforce this by new binding nature restoration targets as well as an EU biodiversity governance framework. Taken together, this represents a significant loss of control of national land-use planning.

Furthermore, the strategy specifically envisages an increased role of unelected and unaccountable non-governmental organisations as the 'compliance watchdog'. Either we have a system of official, accountable national governance or we do not.

Many of the targets are based on abstract idealism that is blinkered to the realities of economics or agriculture.

For instance, such a big increase in dependency on 'organic agriculture' will drive up the price of food - which inevitably hits the poorest hardest. It does this by reducing productivity because such methods can require the use of between 25pc and 40pc more land.

The farming community are becoming alarmed about these changes - though they are little-noticed by the rest of the population.

They are worried because this has happened before.

Ten years ago, the midlands of Ireland were convulsed by agitation about the clumsy imposition of turf-cutting bans. Justice John Quirke, Judge of the High Court, was appointed by the government to convene the Peatlands Forum that sought to resolve the matter.

There are important lessons that are relevant again today. His report to government concluded: "Most of all, what is required is determination on the part of the State and its agencies to explore every avenue in order to seek to accommodate communities whose lives and lifestyles have been gravely disrupted by measures and circumstances over which they have had no control and to provide them with monetary or other compensation for the sacrifices they have been prepared to make in a patient, understanding and sensitive manner."

Then there is the matter of something as fundamental as food supply being subjected to fact-free idealism. There has been a lot of recent coverage of the views of Sir David Attenborough. Much of the media have supported his statement that: "We must restore biodiversity...We must rewild the world. And rewilding the world is easier than you think. A century from now our planet could be a wild place again."

This statement is detached from reality. We use land to raise stock, to grow crops, to make textiles - to survive. Most of this happens in places - like Europe, China and India - where agriculture has been continuously practised for between 8,000 and 10,000 years. These landscapes have been cultivated for far longer than they have ever been 'wild' because our current version of the natural world has been in place only since the last ice age ended.

We have been an integral part of that natural world for most of its 12,000-year existence.

The natural world is not a place apart. It is an ancient environment made and maintained by humans. It is our habitat. It is part of us and we are part of it. Inseparably.

Then there is the matter of feeding ourselves. The world's population is expected to peak during the next 25 years - after which it will begin a long, slow decline. During this time, these extra people will need to be fed. It will take all of our ingenuity to feed these people well, but this looks possible on current trends.

However, all bets are off if we start to significantly move towards more organic agriculture, because this requires much more land for the same food output.

Where will this extra land come from? How will we square the circle of 'rewilding' as much as a third of the planet's most productive soils, while also doubling the area under cultivation?

Calls for greater protection of nature overlook the fact that, despite continued population growth, the world has already achieved the idealistic Aichi Biodiversity Targets that were set back in 2010.

Today 14pc of the total land surface - an area bigger than all of Russia - is already protected.

The current strategy seeks to increase this - mainly by targeting areas of 'high nature value'. In Ireland, these are concentrated in the west.

Meanwhile, all of the world's agriculture occupies only one-third of the planet's land while the other two-thirds are wild areas such as forests, deserts, shrub, and the icy wastes of Antarctica. When the areas of protected oceans are added, then almost the same amount of our planet is protected as is used for agriculture. Is this not enough?

Many aspects of these proposals appear to be part of those very issues that have driven Britain to leave the EU.

The lack of accountability; the excessive influence of unchallenged specialist or idealistic lobby groups, as well as the adverse effects on regional and rural populations. Have we learned nothing?

The populism that infects the world today is a direct reaction to disconnected and unaccountable elites seeking to impose ideals about how our lives should be conducted.

It is becoming increasingly recognised that these elites have become accustomed to easily manipulating the emotions of the well-educated, but ill-informed, liberal left-of-centre middle classes and media.

By all means, let those who believe that nature is more important than people express their views and pursue their goals, but only as a balanced part of meeting the needs of society as a whole.

Unilateral proposals that take little or no account of the needs of others can have no place in a democracy - especially if these oppress communities that are already poor or disadvantaged.

Proposals must be brought forward in an integrated way that combines the realities of society and economy with the idealism of science-activists.

The EU is not some distant abstract entity - it is all of us.

Smaller countries have a particular obligation to speak out about such issues, because they are often the most affected.

Let us not be silent.