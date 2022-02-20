Farming

Six common but subtle signs of scour in calves

Get calves to stand up so you can see them stretch Expand

Get calves to stand up so you can see them stretch

Eamon O'Connell

It’s been a steady start to the busy spring period so far in our veterinary clinic. Calls to cows calving and ewes lambing are keeping us on our toes day and night.

Milk fever cases have been so numerous that when I close my eyes at night, I am counting calcium bottles rather than sheep.

