Six common but subtle signs of scour in calves

It’s been a steady start to the busy spring period so far in our veterinary clinic. Calls to cows calving and ewes lambing are keeping us on our toes day and night.

Milk fever cases have been so numerous that when I close my eyes at night, I am counting calcium bottles rather than sheep.

Cows with digestive upsets such as displaced abomasums are getting more numerous by the week, as are cases of mastitis. The one thing that hasn’t really kicked off yet is sick calves.

Every year, it follows the same pattern. We are tipping along, getting through the calls and routine work and we get lulled into a false sense of security.

“Maybe this year won’t be such a bad year for sick calves,” I heard one of the more naive farmers say last week. Sadly, he will shortly stand corrected.

There are more cows being calved in a shorter time this year than ever before. However, a shortage of skilled labour combined with rapidly filling calf sheds means calf health on a lot of farms is delicately hanging in the balance.

All it takes is one event to tip it in the wrong direction and last Friday was one such event. Storm Eunice brought with it rain, sleet and even snow.

The dramatic drop in temperature combined with a vicious wind whistling through even the smallest gap in a door or sheeting put many calves under a lot of stress. Inevitably, by the time you are reading this, sick calves will have started to appear.

We constantly talk about disease prevention in calves, but we also need to focus on sick calf treatment because even with the best of facilities and health plans, a calf can still get sick.

As with all sick animals, early detection is vital, so we will look first at the early signs of sickness in calves as this will ultimately decide the success of treatment options.

The main causes of sickness in young calves are scour and pneumonia. When it comes to scour, I know many of you will be thinking: “Sure if you can’t spot a calf with scour, then you shouldn’t be farming at all”.

Yes, it is very easy to spot a scoury calf when it lifts its tail and what resembles coloured water shoots out across the shed. However, at this stage, this calf has probably been sick for a few days and will be take a lot of time, effort and TLC to ensure it recovers.

There are some more subtle signs that, if detected, can allow for much earlier treatment and a much quicker recovery.

The first sign will be visible at the calf feeder. A calf that is starting to develop scour will come to the feeder and latch on to the teat like the others in the group. However, after a few sucks, it will often step back from the teat before latching on again. It will repeat this behaviour until the feeder is removed. Phrases like, “he was foolin’ with the teat” or “she drank her feed but only just” will start alarm bells ringing that the calf in question is getting sick. Calves on an automatic feeder are easier to spot as the daily report will show that the full quantity of milk wasn’t drank that day. The next sign will be visible when the calf gets up. In the middle of the day, when all calves are lying comfortably, it is worth getting them all to stand up. A healthy comfortable calf should stretch to the point where you think it’s about to fall over. A ‘half stretch’ or no stretch at all means the calf warrants attention. Another sign that a calf is developing scour can be a hunched appearance. Scour will cause abdominal discomfort and a calf will stand with a slightly arched back and a tucked up abdomen. Presuming there is a supply of fresh water in the pen, a calf developing scour will be seen to be drinking more water than normal. A calf developing pneumonia will show many of the signs already mentioned along with another few important ones. An increased respiration rate will be an obvious sign where an affected calf will be taking shorter, much faster breaths than normal. Normally, a calf will take between 20-30 breaths per minute — set the timer on your phone or watch for 30 seconds and count the breaths — it’s really quite easy. Temperature is the parameter that everyone is most familiar with when it comes to pneumonia. Any calf with a temperature of greater than 39.5C or 10.5F needs immediate attention. We are all familiar too with pictures of calves with an obvious discoloured nasal discharge, but there is a much more subtle type of nasal discharge in the early stages of calf pneumonia. A clear discharge will be visible on the nostrils of affected calves. We as vets are often called to treat one sick calf, but when we arrive on farm, a number of calves in the same pen will be showing the subtle signs of a small clear nasal discharge. You will be looking at one such calf and it will lick its nose and the discharge will have disappeared. If you spend some time looking at all the calves in the pen, you will definitely see many of them doing this.

Other less common signs include a calf lying in an unusual area of the pen, holding one ear lower than the other (a lobbed ear) and holding its head lower than normal or with its neck slightly extended.

This may all seem very basic, but experience has shown us all that the earlier a sick calf is treated, the better the outcome. For example, when it comes to pneumonia, if a calf isn’t treated in time, not only is the chance of successful recovery reduced, but the chances of a relapse of pneumonia also greatly increase.

A calf that has more than two cases of pneumonia in its early life has been shown to have poorer thrive throughout its life. If this calf is a dairy heifer calf, its milk production in its first lactation will be less and it will be less likely to go back in calf and remain in the herd.

Ultimately, detection of disease a day earlier this spring can add years to a cow’s life in the future. A little effort just watching calves over the coming weeks could yield a massive return for years to come.

Eamon O’Connell is a vet with Summerhill Vet Clinic, Nenagh, Co Tipperary.