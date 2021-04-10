Simon Coveney: merchant prince who wants to be king

The Arabic news channel Al Jazeera recently carried a lengthy interview with Simon Coveney, and its website pondered the question: is Ireland the Celtic Tiger of diplomacy?

It gushingly branded Ireland one of Europe’s economic success stories. “Now, the Irish Government is looking to play a more prominent diplomatic role on the world stage,” the influential Qatar-based news outlet said.

A news clip shows Coveney in a black cloth mask with a small tricolour in the corner, respectfully bowing his head at a meeting in Tehran with the Iranian leader Hassan Rouhani.

The Cork politician is revelling in his role as Minister for Foreign Affairs because in January Ireland began a two-year stint on the 15-member UN Security Council. The state has responsibility for helping to revive a deal where Iran would scale back its nuclear programme in exchange for relief from economic sanctions.

Coveney described Ireland in Al Jazeera interview as “a non-threatening, relatively small country with big opinions”.

Ireland may be enjoying its place in the sun on the diplomatic front, but closer to home Coveney has found himself at the centre of controversy over the thorny issue of mandatory hotel quarantine.

Earlier this year, there was heavy pressure on the Government to limit the spread of the virus by imposing stricter quarantine rules on travellers arriving in the country.

The introduction of mandatory quarantine in hotels is seen by public health experts as an effective way of limiting the spread of new variants of the coronavirus.

But a system that in effect detains travellers in a hotel for 14 days at significant cost to themselves poses practical difficulties, especially when some of the reluctant guests do a runner, as occurred this week.

Last week, the Government’s Travel Expert Advisory Group recommended adding the US, France, Germany, Italy and other EU countries to the list, but Coveney opposed the idea.

He told Highland Radio: “I don’t believe we should move ahead with adding a significant number [of countries to the list], particularly countries that have very large numbers of Irish citizens. This is primarily about Irish people coming home.”

Sources close to the minister insist he was not opposed to adding EU countries to the list. The concerns, they say, have been more about the practicalities of extending hotel quarantine to so many countries with large numbers of Irish citizens.

Every day there are Irish people abroad in crisis situations. They might be coming home to visit a dying relative.

One official said: “Suddenly adding these countries to the list in a letter that was leaked caused real hardship. You might have an Irish person waiting for cancer treatment in Germany or someone going through an adoption process. It caused a lot of stress.”

Since the pandemic started, Coveney has been cautious about limiting freedom of movement from countries within the EU.

At the start of the crisis, scientists such as Professor Kingston Mills of Trinity College Dublin said ministers should have acted faster to stop flights from Italy, the origin of early infections.

Should it make a difference if restrictions affect Irish people arriving from abroad, if public health is the main concern?

While some ministers and civil servants have baulked at the idea of restricting movement from EU countries, there are plenty of scientists who believe mandatory hotel quarantine is necessary now that we face the prospect of a fourth wave, caused by new variants.

Gerald Flynn, assistant professor of virology at University College Dublin, says: “We have to try to limit the amount of virus coming into the country and also the variants of concern.

“Countries that have tried it have shown that hotel quarantine is the most efficient way of doing this.

“At the moment, the number of countries on the list has been inadequate. From a scientific point of view, the best way of doing this is to have hotel quarantine of travellers from all countries, because otherwise you are just chasing the virus. But I don’t know if this would be possible from a logistical or political point of view.”

This week, there were attempts to dampen suggestions of a rift between Coveney and Health Minister Stephen Donnelly over the issue. the pair are said to enjoy a “collegiate working relationship”.

But having taken a stance expressing strong reservations about how mandatory hotel quarantine might be extended, Coveney has faced certain political risks.

There has been a danger that a blame game could start if the Government is found to have stalled in introducing restrictions and the arrival of new Covid variants pushed the numbers up again, leading to the feared fourth wave and a further period of lockdown.

Few doubt that Coveney still harbours ambitions to be leader of Fine Gael and ultimately Taoiseach, but his success is likely to hinge on the timing of Leo Varadkar’s departure. His role in the pandemic may also be scrutinised.

Varadkar’s political fortunes are extremely volatile. At his only general election as leader in early 2020, Fine Gael put in its worst performance in percentage terms since 1948.

The popularity of Varadkar’s caretaker Fine Gael government soared in the early months of the pandemic, but the party has dipped in the polls in recent months.

There is common agreement that the sooner Varadkar leaves the pitch, the better the outcome is likely to be for Coveney. If Varadkar stays on for many years, there will be more time for other leadership rivals including Simon Harris, Paschal Donohoe and Helen McEntee to bolster their claims.

The bond between Coveney and Varadkar is said to be close, and there is little sign of tensions between them.

Varadkar once said of his cabinet colleague: “I wish I had the patience that Simon Coveney has — it’s one of his enormous strengths.”

When he stood for the leadership, Coveney had to fight the ‘boring’ tag that was attached to him at that time, while Varadkar was presented as a different kind of politician, with star quality.

During the campaign, Coveney’s wife, Ruth Furney, was moved to express annoyance at what she saw as a misleading image. She said in an interview: “We live life at 110 miles per hour — we do things in a day that would be perfect to do over the space of four weeks. Once we went to a concert, the races and a wedding in one day — in two different countries.”

Richard Bruton, who served with Varadkar and Coveney in cabinet, told Review: “The party was making a choice between two very different people to take over from Enda Kenny. Simon is extremely thorough and committed and good at negotiations. It was perhaps felt that Leo offered a little bit of an X factor.”

In the era of Brexit, the pandemic and having lived through four years of Donald Trump, it could be that Coveney’s qualities are now more valued than when he ran for the leadership.

Varadkar and Coveney’s political careers have tracked each other since the Corkman emerged as a by-election candidate in 1998. As a student at Trinity College Dublin, Varadkar travelled to Cork to campaign on his behalf and was photographed on the hustings in a red T-shirt bearing his future leadership rival’s name.

In his teenage years, few would have described young Simon as boring. He had a troubled time at boarding school at Clongowes. Having earlier been suspended for drinking, he was expelled after trying to organise a beach party in Dublin.

He comes from one of the prosperous Cork families generally known as ‘merchant princes’ and his father Hugh served briefly as a cabinet minister in the mid-1990s.

Political colleagues say Coveney was a “reluctant candidate” initially after his family was hit by tragedy.

While Simon and some of his siblings were away on a marathon sailing trip across the world in aid of the Chernobyl Children’s Project, his Hugh drowned after falling off a cliff into the sea.

Simon, who met Ruth during his school days, had seemed destined for the life of a prosperous Cork farmer. But suddenly he was propelled into the limelight, and won the by-election.

Early in his career, there might have been questions whether he had the street-fighting qualities to make it to the top during his period as a TD and MEP.

After he was walloped by Fianna Fáil’s Brian Cowen in an RTÉ debate shortly before the 2007 general election, his running mate Jerry Buttimer wrote in a diary (later published as the book Candidate): “Jesus lads, with the game on and entering the last five minutes you bring on your key players to hold possession and play out the clock. Playing for a win is one thing. It’s not the time to introduce a gentleman. Oh man, sorry Simon, I’m fond of you but you’re not a bruiser.”

But ultimately, three years later, Coveney was to play a role in Cowen’s political demise after the then Taoiseach gave his notorious Morning Ireland interview at a Fianna Fáil think-in.

After dropping one of his daughters to a crèche that morning in September, Coveney suggested on Twitter that Cowen was “halfway between drunk and hungover and totally disinterested”.

From the start of his stint as Minister for Foreign Affairs in 2017, he was living through Brexit morning, noon and night, proving to be no pushover in negotiations with the British and developing a good rapport with chief EU negotiator Michel Barnier.

A colleague said both Coveney and Barnier would go off on wild tangents in discussions, talking about demersal and pelagic fish. Both had shared interests as former agriculture and fishing ministers.

At another meeting, Coveney might suddenly have a long conversation with another foreign minister about fruit farming.

“He’s like a Duracell Bunny and he hardly ever stops to recharge and he eats late,” says one official. “He doesn’t drink coffee or tea, but will have a glass of milk. He is also a bit of a tech nerd.”

Bobby McDonagh, the retired former Irish ambassador to the EU, who spent his final months in the Department of Foreign Affairs with Coveney as minister, says: “He has an intelligent mastery of the detail and a willingness to engage with that detail with senior civil servants, but ultimately he makes a decision.”

In a normal year, a foreign minister would be flying around the world to meetings, but much of this jetsetting has been curtailed, and Coveney recently attended an online UN meeting on climate change from his shed at home in Carrigaline.

The nature of his job means that most of his time is spent away from home, but when he has time to relax back in Carrigaline, he likes to go fishing with his three daughters, Jessica, Annalise and Beth, and enjoys being out on the water.

If all goes to plan, Coveney will eventually realise his ambition to become leader of his party. Having steered the country through Brexit and having helped to ensure that there was no hard border in the flawed deal that emerged, Coveney is arguably in a stronger position than he was in 2017.

But he can take nothing for granted, and he will have to nurture support for his leadership among fellow ministers and on the backbenches if he is to succeed.