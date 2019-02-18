'Should the Government ditch the National Broadband Plan and focus on wireless for rural areas'

So there looks set to be a maximum of 130,000 homes (possible fewer) able to access the planned broadband service when its main phase will be rolled out by June of next year. That's a maximum of about 25pc of the area that needs to be covered under the NBP.

And that is as far as Imagine's guarantee seems to go. So how does it all get to the 400,000 figure touted in the headlines, you might ask?

"We'll be led by demand," Bolger says. "It's like in-fill. We can add more sites with the demand." This is the system that Imagine uses at present. As its website makes clear, Imagine asks local communities to let the company know that there's a certain quota of homes ready to pay for its broadband. Then it builds a site or a mast and offers the service.

So it's not a question of the network being built as a basic piece of infrastructure. It's a case of it being built only if individual communities can convince Imagine to build it based on what will make a commercial return. And beyond the initial maximum of 130,000, it seems it will all be on a very piecemeal basis.

In terms of a guarantee to rural Ireland, there are none under this system.

Bolger himself acknowledged this last week, when he told an Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee that the NBP as constituted might actually be needed "if we don't deliver".

Should the State halt or change a long-term concrete plan based on this?

There are some who believe we should. The National Broadband Plan will, after all, probably cost somewhere between €1bn and €1.5bn. Should the Government be continuing with this projected spend if there's a chance that the private sector might do some of the job on its own commercial terms?

This is where tough decisions may have to be made.

Right now, the lack of proper broadband in rural areas is bleeding the land dry of young people and community-sustaining businesses.

This is why the concept of a National Broadband Plan, even one subsidised by the State to the tune of €1bn, has been broadly supported since its inception seven years ago. It really is something of an infrastructural emergency.

While Imagine says that it supports the concept of a National Broadband Plan, it is reserving its position on whether or not it might now challenge the process under EU state aid rules.

Bolger said as much to the governmental Public Accounts Committee on Thursday. "There is a risk that unnecessary market intervention and cost could lead to difficulties with State Aid Approval," he told the Committee on the subject of the NBP.

The risk here is that Imagine might follow through on this, arguing that its 130,000-home rural roll-out should prevent the Government's 540,000 rural roll-out for EU state aid reasons.

So what should the Government do? How, or at what point, should it stand the current process down while Imagine tests the rural market to see if communities will ask it to set up masts?

In Ireland, we have a precedent for this: Eir's famous (or infamous) 300,000 rural fibre build. To take the 300,000 out of the NBP intervention area, the Government insisted that Eir sign a binding contract with penalties if the company didn't follow through. The company signed and, two years later, those 300,000 rural homes almost all now have proper fibre broadband.

There's no such arrangement likely here. Indeed, a Communications Department spokesperson said Imagine has not even formally submitted plans for their NBP area roll-out.

So what is the Government's duty, here? Imagine believes a compromise is possible, where the NBP is changed to become a backhaul-only rollout, allowing private operators like Imagine to connect households. This would be a sea change for the Government and might send a tender back to the drawing board, with years more to wait for another.

