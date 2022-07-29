Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 21.1°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Setting emissions target is done, now comes the hard bit – getting there

Ciaran Moran

Significant cuts to fertiliser use will be among the many asks of farmers over the next decade. Expand
Stock image Expand

Close

Significant cuts to fertiliser use will be among the many asks of farmers over the next decade.

Significant cuts to fertiliser use will be among the many asks of farmers over the next decade.

Stock image

Stock image

/

Significant cuts to fertiliser use will be among the many asks of farmers over the next decade.

It has been said if you want to hit a target, you should aim above it. This quote came to mind after the Government yesterday finally agreed to a target for a reduction in agriculture emissions.

The final figure of 25pc is almost a cliche of political compromise – it’s as if Charlie McConalogue and Eamon Ryan, exhausted after days of over and back on whether it should be 24pc or 26pc, just said, ah, let’s split it down the middle, like two farmers haggling over a pen of sheep.

Most Watched

Privacy