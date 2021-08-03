The title of Edna O’Brien’s fourth novel tells us August is a Wicked Month — and there’s a lot of truth in it.

Much of the population of the northern hemisphere is inclined to take holidays in August. It’s a frustrating time for anyone dealing with officialdom: there’s hardly a body left to answer a phone or a send an email. It’s a time when the world can be caught napping and all manner of skulduggery happens.

For instance, the beginnings of the Berlin Wall emerged between August 13 and 15, 1961. While the West was on holidays, East German soldiers laid down 30 miles of barbed wire across the city and began the process of cutting the communist sector off from the rest.

By the time the relaxing world leaders came to grips with the situation, the barbed wire had turned into concrete.

When Saddam Hussein decided to invade Kuwait he did it in August, 1990. I remember I was on the Dingle Peninsula when the news broke and happened to run into a good friend of mine on the street with a paper under his arm. I asked him what was big in the news and he told me that Kuwait was no more, “Tá sé imithe”.

Not that I could have done much about it. Many of the people who could have done something were away from their desks, sitting on sun-lounges sipping cocktails, delighted to get a break from the affairs of state.

In Paris in the early hours of the morning of August 10, 1792, a rampage of revolutionaries invaded the Royal Palace at the Tuileries causing King Louis and his family to flee and take refuge in the National Assembly.

That was the beginning of the end for the French monarchy, and it happened in August, a month when nothing is supposed to happen in Paris.

The timetable for the beginning of World War I would make one very wary of the month. On August 1, 1914, Germany declared war on Russia; on August 3, Germany declared war on France; on August 4, Britain declared war on Germany; and on August 6 Austria declared war on Russia. That was some start to the annual break.

All kinds of people with all manner of ill intent take advantage of this lull in life when the engine is idling and even those at the wheel feel entitled to nod off. On August 21, 1911, an Italian handyman, Vincenzo Perrugia, who was working at the Louvre decided it was an opportune time to help himself to Da Vinci’s Mona Lisa. He was eventually nabbed and got seven months for his trouble.

I don’t really associate holidays with August. Traditionally the building industry shut down for the first two weeks of the month, but life on the land continued very much as normal.

Except, of course, for the international show-jumping from the RDS. We always took a break to watch the preliminary rounds on telly and certainly parked the tractors and the pitchforks for the final of the Aga Khan Cup.

We didn’t own a horse and could just about tell a piebald from a Clydesdale, but, after a week of immersion in the events broadcast from the RDS, we became experts in all things equestrian.

We knew the horses and riders well. Eddie Macken and Carroll’s Boomerang were heroes, and the irreverent Yorkshire horseman Harvey Smith was Ireland’s favourite Englishman until Jack Charlton came along.

The most exotic of them all was that Italian army officer in his fantastic uniform, Capt Raimondo D’Inzeo. The Irish commentators loved rolling their tongues around every syllable of his name, “And…, representing Italy, we have Capt Rrrraymondooh D’Inzeooooh.

As an aside, D’Inzeo and his older brother Piero were the first athletes to compete in eight consecutive Olympics, from 1948 to 1976.

While we’re talking Olympics, could I mention that the Chef d’Equipe of the current Irish show-jumping team, Michael Blake, hails from my neighbouring parish of Tuamgraney and is a nephew of Edna O’Brien.

I digress; let me go back to August and its wicked capacity for surprise. During one Aga Khan Cup, as we watched an unfortunate Irish team crash through every wall, knock every pole and splash around in the water-jump, our cows took advantage of our distraction and broke out.

By the time we went to bring them in for milking, they had eaten their way through four paddocks. Like Saddam and Signor Perrugia, they decided August was a good month for smashing borders and engaging in thievery.

As we strolled them towards the milking parlour, my brother suggested that, given the way they had soared over fences and avoided obstacles on their breakout, we should select four of the best of them to represent Ireland in next year’s Aga Khan Cup.

August is a quare month.