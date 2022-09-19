Rural voters hold key to next election — and Ploughing is a vital battleground

Ploughing is a rare chance for politicians to press the flesh with hundreds of thousands of rural voters

A site to behold: An aerial view of this year’s Ploughing Championships site in Ratheniska, Co Laois. Photo: Alf Harvey

A couple of years back, I went to the BBC’s Countryfile Live in the UK, which in many ways was a British equivalent of the Ploughing Championships.

At it, I sat in at a poorly attended talk by Michael Gove, the then Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs. I couldn’t believe when he was largely ignored by the few in the tent, and I used the opportunity to doorstep him with a few questions after he’d finished his talk.

Imagine an Irish Minister being ignored at the Ploughing?

Back after a three-year absence, the three-day event is for many politicians a must on their calendar, a rare chance to press the flesh with hundreds of thousands of rural voters.

One party that will be keen to impress themselves on rural voters this week will be Sinn Féin. With the party riding high in the polls, I sat down with its leader Mary Lou McDonald to discuss her and her party’s views on rural Ireland.

To achieve her stated goal of interrupting Fianna Fáil’s and Fine Gael decades-long hegemony over power, Sinn Féin must disrupt their dominance over rural Ireland.

Traditionally the civil war parties shared 60-70pc of the rural votes in any General Election.

However, since the financial crisis, their grip on rural Ireland has weakened with a surge in support for Independents, and in 2020, Sinn Féin.

To win overall power, Sinn Féin must pick up not one but two seats in some rural constituencies and to do this they must be transfer-friendly.

This is why events like the Ploughing are so important to Sinn Féin.

Getting to rural voters can be a difficult thing, physically and politically.

And with around 300,000 people in Ratheniska over the next three days, it’s an opportunity to be seen by the rural masses.

However, Sinn Féin won’t be alone in this regard, and next week’s Budget announcement will provide the Government with the opportunity to sprinkle nuggets of fiscal relief.

A week is a long time in politics, not to mind the unknown distance to the next general election.

Ms McDonald steered the party to a historic return in the last general election, but whether she can repeat that performance and gain even more ground next time around only time will tell. It's likely rural voters will hold the key.