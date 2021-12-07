Rising fertiliser prices could spur farmers to open their minds to new ideas

It seems the best present you could give a farmer this year would be a tonne of fertiliser.

With prices continuing to rise and question-marks over supplies as industry experts describe the global markets as ‘chaos’, it certainly would keep many farmers happy to have some extra fertiliser stockpiled in the yard.

However, as Liam Woulfe of Grassland Agro says, stockpiling isn’t the answer as it won’t help with cash-flow, and prices may not remain as high as they currently are.

But with prices so high, the country’s stocks 50pc lower than normal and increasing regulation around the use of chemical fertilisers, many farmers are starting to look at how they can reduce their reliance on them.

Laois farmer Tom Phelan gives a great insight into life without fertiliser. He details some of the main environmental changes that have happened on his farm since converting to dairying and organic at the same time.

Hindsight is 20:20 vision, and Tom is one of four dairy farmers who give us an insightful look back at what they could and would have done differently if they were to start all over again.

For most there is a big emphasis on learning and research, both from other farmers and themselves, which is the best advice anyone can get, and a willingness to constantly be open to new ideas.

Standing still in farming is not an option for anyone any more — farmers must continue to change and adapt to new technologies and ideas to survive and thrive.

And the dairy sector is set to come under more and more scrutiny and regulation over the coming years, to become more efficient in a more environmentally challenging landscape.

The Nitrates Action Programme, expected to be announced shortly, will no doubt put further restrictions on many farms.

As we approach Christmas and the New Year, it could be the right time to look back and put in place some changes and improvements for the coming years.