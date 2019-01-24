Richard Curran: 'Brexit gets ugly as firms push the button on doomsday plans'

Kepak spent an undisclosed sum buying the meat operations of 2Sisters in the UK.

This gave it a further five facilities across the UK: three sites in Cornwall, in south-west England, as well as one in southern Wales and another in the north-east of Scotland.

At the time, the Co Meath-based business described the deal as a "strategic growth acquisition".

It said the move would be a hedge against Brexit and currency fluctuations, and would support its "meat-based, value-added business".

Co Waterford-based Dawn Meats entered into a strategic partnership with rival, Dunbia, which saw it establish a new joint venture in the UK.

Dunbia has two plants in the North and seven in Britain. This is seen as providing a Brexit buffer and securing its supply chain for the British market.

So what if there was a second referendum and Brexit didn't happen? Or what if the British government eventually secures a much softer Brexit with a permanent customs union?

These deals have been done. That genie is out of the bottle.

Undoubtedly the threat of Brexit has shaped the investment decisions of these companies, which will want to ensure they are successful.

Inevitably, these large meat processors had to make strategic decisions to protect their businesses. The longer term outcome for meat production could be negatively affected by Brexit, even if it didn't go ahead.

The uncertainty around Brexit is already costing jobs in Ireland. One industrial supplier I spoke to has let people go because a large Irish buyer of his products is now sourcing them in the UK.

The Irish buyer has switched supplier for this raw material and is saving money by sourcing more product in the UK and availing of a lower sterling.

It is an example of an Irish company doing the right thing for its business.

As an exporter of finished product, a weaker sterling is making its final product more expensive.

If it can source some raw materials more cheaply in the UK, it can offset some of that loss.

The casualty is the Irish supplier of those raw materials.

The best advice will be that everybody should look at their own cost base, where they purchase and find new customers, whether they be in Ireland, the UK or in new markets.

Unfortunately, a weaker sterling has severely challenged some businesses and they have lost out to the Brexit referendum before Brexit even happens.

Those searching for new export markets know it is achievable but not easy.

The issues with direct access to continental markets is a very real problem.

There are businesses in Ireland which have only really ever exported to the UK.

Depending on the age of the owner/manager, succession planning and the appetite for new longer term thinking, they may well be simply praying that the whole Brexit thing will just go away.

I know of one Northern Ireland-based importer of home furnishings. This guy had a small solid lifestyle business importing from China for many years. The fall in sterling after the referendum wiped out his margin as he had to pay more for his product, but couldn't hike prices at home by the same amount.

Brexit stopped his business in its tracks.

We are no clearer about what the final outcome of the Brexit debacle will be.

Such prolonged uncertainty is prompting more businesses to enact their Brexit plans ahead of any real change. It is proving painful.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May has two options - retain the course towards her Brexit which may well precipitate a no-deal crash out or move towards a softer Brexit. She appears to have chosen the former. Her Plan B is basically a re-run of Plan A.

No matter what the final outcome looks like, Brexit is re-casting the business relationship between Ireland and the UK and not always for the better.

Indo Business