Retirement schemes may need to make more than financial sense for farmers

Farmers in the UK are being offered a lump sum to exit the industry, as the UK government looks to free up land for new entrants who are looking to expand their enterprises.

The scheme will work by paying applicants their future BPS money — with farmers able to claim cheques worth up to £100,000 for exiting.

The terms allow a farmer in a partnership, ie a parent, to exit and leave the other partnership members still farming and it will also allow farmers who avail of the scheme to work as contractors or even with other farmers.

The only caveats are that farmers transfer out all bar 5ha of their agricultural land in England or plant it.

Ireland’s first attempt at an early retirement scheme for farmers launched in the mid-1990s was a great idea on paper and saw over 9,000 farmers avail of the scheme.

Its key goals were to free up land to allow a younger generation of farmers enter the sector and to help active farmers increase their farm sizes.

However, whether it achieved either goal is questionable. The main caveat of the Early Retirement Scheme was that the retired farmer had to walk away from farming completely and the scheme proved a difficult sell to farmers.

For many farmers, the idea of retiring from the sector would be seen as a failure.

To walk away from a job and a purpose that has in many cases never even made financial sense, would still be a difficult hurdle for the sector to overcome.

For many farmers, their lives as farmers is all-encompassing and provides a physical, mental and social outlet and as a profession doesn’t lend itself to a conventional retirement practice.

Now, as the Dairy Vision Group looks at developing a retirement scheme here as a method of reducing livestock emissions, it will throw up many of the old questions.

Perhaps, rather than a scheme that offers farmers a choice between full retirement or nothing, there might be a third option.

Perhaps in some instances, a scheme which allows farmers the option of scaling back their enterprise on a more gradual basis may be more attractive.

The next farm retirement scheme may have to be more than just financially attractive.