Relax, lads – gold-diggers aren’t after your farm

I’m at that stage in my life when it seems all my friends are getting married, buying houses and having babies.

The first few wedding invitations of any year are great — a chance to rekindle old friendships and relive the foolish days of your youth and then create another foolish day (and night) to tide you through oncoming middle age.

It’s all really lovely until the third invitation comes and you start totting up the financial and time costs. You suddenly have a suspicion that your friends are getting married just to recoup the losses they incurred going to the other friends’ wedding.

I promise that I do love a good wedding as much as the next person, but three in a year is my limit. There are only so many times I can attempt The Siege of Ennis in high heels with a 150-strong crowd without losing the will to live.

It was with some relief then when one of my oldest friends informed me recently that she was engaged, but quickly added: “It’s great! I’m not sure that I’ll bother with the actual wedding, though.”

To be honest, she has no need to get married. She is a qualified doctor, earns a good salary, has bought a house in Dublin with her partner who also has a good job and they have their first baby on the way. She pointed out she’d rather put €20,000 towards house improvements than a wedding.

Time has moved on hugely in terms of what is socially acceptable. While a huge chunk of my friends are tying the knot in holy matrimony, there is another large cohort that never will and cheerfully reside in sin.

The changes in Irish mindset are impressive. For example, when homophobic comments were made by a priest in Kerry recently, a number of parishioners got up in disgust and left. It was a feeling most of the country seemed to share.

However, while we have come a long way, there is one phrase that always makes me cringe: the old adage, “a farmer walks up the aisle with a whole farm and back down the aisle with half a farm”.

I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but in the entire, not inconsiderable time I have spent gossiping with friends about boys, no girl has ever turned to me and expressed her desire to hook a farmer for their land.

Sure, they have expressed other attributes attached to certain farmers, usually of the physical variety, but not one friend, ever, has said to me, “I’ll marry him for his farm.”

In fact most women I know would be seriously suspicious of any potential partner with limited time off. The idea of working from home (WFH) full-time might help, but when they realised that WFH involved at least one parent permanently installed in the homeplace, they’d probably be less than impressed.

I’m well aware that many farmers would like pre-nups to be legally binding in this country. However, I think most farmers are putting the cart before the horse.

I am also well aware that land is precious and farms pass from one generation to the next, with huge importance attached to the family name. But the pressure farm families put on grown-up children to find the ‘right’ spouse can be debilitating.

Land is valuable at over €10,000/ac, but to put it into context, a friend of mine is a software engineer buying a flat in London and on average the cost of a property there is over €10,000/sq metre.

Anyone who knows a farmer well enough to marry them and share the ups and downs of farm life with them is doing it for a lot more than land.

Because anyone with gold-digging tendencies isn’t interested in the average farmer. Those types of people are too busy hanging out at a slick cocktail bar outside Google HQ. They’re not interested in the blinding scenes and smells of GAA jerseys and Lynx Africa at Coppers after an All-Ireland.

You can say that the phrase is ‘just a bit of craic’, but in this day and age it’s bordering on delusional.

You might feel like demanding to know if I’ll insist on a pre-nup. Despite St Valentine being at work this week, I promise that I will not be blinded by romance and if I ever do get married, I’ll take my responsibility to the farm seriously.

If any potential Mr Quinn-Mulligan does come on the scene, I’ll let him know he has to win the approval of both my grandmother and my solicitor.

Hannah Quinn-Mulligan is a journalist and an organic beef and dairy farmer; templeroedairy.ie