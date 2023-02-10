Farming

Relax, lads – gold-diggers aren’t after your farm

Many families are worried that avaricious brides will make off with their land… but farmers hold very little appeal for the type of women who marry for money

Hannah Quinn-Mulligan with one of her beef cattle on her farm in Co Limerick – she has also diversified into dairy Expand
Not her type: ‘Anyone who knows a farmer well enough to marry them and share the ups and downs of farm life with them is doing it for a lot more than land’. Photo: Getty

Hannah Quinn-Mulligan

I’m at that stage in my life when it seems all my friends are getting married, buying houses and having babies.

The first few wedding invitations of any year are great — a chance to rekindle old friendships and relive the foolish days of your youth and then create another foolish day (and night) to tide you through oncoming middle age.

