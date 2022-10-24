Putin’s war has made a lot of Irish farmers rich – here’s how we can give back to Ukraine

You won’t hear too many farmers admitting this on the national airwaves, but Putin’s war in Ukraine has made a lot of Irish farmers a fortune this year.

The sad reality is that war has always been good for farming, provided it’s not your farm that the missiles and bullets are whizzing over.

The Crimean war nearly 200 years ago drove a red-hot market for horsepower, to such an extent that only donkeys were left in large swathes of rural Ireland.

The millions of men marshalled for the first and second world wars not only drove demand for calories on the battlefields, it also created a shortage of manpower to harvest it, leaving farmers on the fringes of these global events with soaring demand and returns.

Read More

To be fair it’s mainly the dairy and tillage farmers that have reaped the biggest bonanza from the current conflict.

The lift in beef and sheep prices barely covers the extra costs the war has also created in fuel, electricity, fertiliser and feed. As a result, drystock incomes may well be slightly lower in 2022.

Pigs and poultry are also struggling to keep output prices ahead of soaring feed and energy costs, which is always the Achilles heel for these sectors.

The real winners are tillage where prices are up by more than 50pc, and dairying where milk price has surged by nearly 40pc compared to last year.

There has been, and will continue to be, a lot of nervousness about input prices eating away all the gains, but there is no doubting that 2022 was a year to savour in every sense for these two sectors.

The good tillage farmer is probably clearing €800 per acre before rent this year. That’s nearly double what they’ve been used to operating at.

The dairy farmer is arguably even better off. The best operators have seen net margins rise steadily to about €1,000 per acre in recent years. But that figure is going to be at least 30pc higher this year according to the usually conservative estimates of Teagasc’s economic unit.

Put another way, dairy farmer profits are likely to be €300 per cow higher this year. When multiplied by 1.6 million dairy cows, that’s an extra half a billion euro flowing into dairy farmer’s bank accounts.

The turbo-charged profits will only drive on the expansion of dairying here even further, regardless of the climate targets that have been set. I’m hearing of leases now hitting €450/ac for dairy land and no shortage of suitors.

Read More

Some of this land will be smaller dairy farmers retiring while the going is good. More of it will be sucked in from every other sector that can’t compete on price.

That means the further intensification and dairy-ification of Irish farming, with hair-raising implications for the coming decade.

What kind of draconian measures will be implemented when authorities do finally decide to get real about reducing emissions from farming?

In the meantime I’ve a suggestion for any farmer out there feeling flush from the proceeds of 2022.

A number of Irish farmers are organising fund-raisers for Ukraine. One such initiative is a monster raffle being run by Country Crest and others under Project ESPWA.

They are looking to raise over €100,000 by selling 5,000 tickets for €50 each.

It’s aimed at the farm sector, with a first prize of a new 140hp John Deere worth over €120,000. Ride-on lawnmowers, tool kits and cash prizes complete the line-up but they are all guaranteed to make a number of lucky farmers very happy this Christmas.

It got me wondering why all Irish dairy co-ops aren’t doing something similar to give a little back from the massive profits being earned on the back of the misfortune that has befallen the ordinary citizens of another European country.

Read More

It doesn’t need to be anything compulsory, since everyone’s financial situation will be different. But if an easy way is created for Irish farmers to give back to the people of Ukraine, the evidence from previous fund-raisers is that it would be a huge success.

Farmers are always asking me why there isn’t more good news stories about the sector. Here’s a golden opportunity to write their own.

Darragh McCullough runs a mixed farm enterprise in Meath, elmgrovefarm.ie