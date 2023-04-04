Providing younger farmers with more options to access land will be key to staving off succession crisis

Access to land is widely seen to be the single most significant obstacle for young people seeking to join the agricultural sector.

Since the establishment of the Macra na Feirme Land Mobility Service in 2015, the initiative has been involved in excess of 500 arrangements covering more than 50,000 acres.

The service allows people explore their options and will help match farmers interested in long leases and collaborative arrangements, such as partnerships, share farming or contract rearing.

Given the ageing population in the sector, it’s an invaluable service as the mindset among those who own land seldom turns towards selling it.

The amount of land that comes on to the market for sale every year continues to remain at less than one per cent — a tiny proportion and a fact that frustrates those looking to buy land.

However, the recent report from the Land Mobility Service shows that the number of farms and land ending up in long-term leases has increased three-fold since 2011.

And given the price of land and the lack of viability in much of the sector, the prospect of buying land remains a pipe dream for many looking to enter the sector.

However, a long-term lease or partnership can help both sides, giving older farmers a reasonable income and allowing them to scale back to a more manageable level of farming.

The work of the Land Mobility Service is to be commended, but it’s work so far may be only the tip the iceberg.

One of the starkest figures in the recent CSO Census of Agriculture was there are now over 42,000 farmers over the age of 65. Indeed, there is almost five farmers over 65 for every one farmer under 35.

Meanwhile, 77pc of farmers over the age of 55 have no definite succession plan.

An aging farming population is a difficult reality for the sector to manage, but there is a farm succession crisis on the horizon and it’s astonishing how little the leaders in the sector talk about it.

This is all happening at a time when land has never been as expensive.

Whether we like it or not, the coming decades will see more tough conversations among families over ‘who will get the land’ than ever before.

For many farmers, their identity is wrapped up in farming and it has been their entire lives. But as the age old saying goes: ‘You can take it with you.’

The case studies detailed by the Land Mobility Service are testament to the variety of options open to anyone with an open mind to change.