Providing younger farmers with more options to access land will be key to staving off succession crisis

Margaret Donnelly

The Land Mobility Service lets older farmers scale back, while young farmers get access to land. Photo: Alf Harvey Expand

Access to land is widely seen to be the single most significant obstacle for young people seeking to join the agricultural sector.

Since the establishment of the Macra na Feirme Land Mobility Service in 2015, the initiative has been involved in excess of 500 arrangements covering more than 50,000 acres.

