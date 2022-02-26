Peter Hynes: Why the ‘cruising’ dairy industry needs a complete roadmap

With 70pc of the herd now calved the sleepless nights should be behind us and thankfully everything has gone relatively smoothly with no retained cleanings and only one case of milk fever.

One second lactation had a twisted uterus and required a caesarean which resulted in a live bull calf and the cow has recovered well.

Workload is at its absolute peak right now while weather conditions are far from ideal with three storms in a row. Cows had been grazing twice daily up until Storm Eunice hit and then were fully housed for three days.

Half the battle in limiting disease spread is doing simple things right — we brush and lime the cubicles twice a day and use a round bale of straw per cow across the calving pens and calf sheds in the season.

The individual calving pens get cleaned out between calvings and each group calf pen gets cleaned out to the floor weekly. Our decision to keep every calf on farm for 28 days means disease prevention has to be a priority.

We are vaccinating calves with Bovipast RSP at 14 days of age to protect against pneumonia with a second shot required a further four weeks later.

We weighed up the cost of vaccinating and felt it was a worthwhile investment as opposed to taking a chance and possibly having a hefty vet’s bill or losing calves. We have surplus heifer calves — we will rear them all to 12 weeks of age and await genotype results, but we have a customer for any we will sell.

As a dairy farmer I feel as if the dairy industry has been on a cruise ship since the abolition of milk quotas, everyone was content and business plans could be made. With the Agriculture Minister setting up the Food Vision Dairy Group to provide a platform for sustainability of the sector it seems in the short term nobody knows the next port of call for the cruise ship.

A detailed plan is scheduled for the end of March which is a tall order for a newly formed group. Any reduction of dairy herds should not be entertained; however, 2020 may well be the base year we will be working from.

Minister Charlie McConalogue has had a relatively easy role since taking up the position — but now he needs to stand up and deliver for Irish agriculture’s largest sector, accounting for over 57,000 jobs.

We do not just need a plan, we need a complete roadmap for the Irish dairy industry which the Government must write into legislation to ensure that we as farmers can plan right through to 2030 without fear of the next government changing the plan.

The Food Vision Dairy Group must include breeding strategy in its talks. The year 2019 saw much discussion on male, dairy-bred calves and while a lot of progress has been made since I fear it may be an iceberg the industry will sail into.

Some still consider the dairy bull calf a by-product of the dairy industry which is completely wrong in my view. In reality it is a by-product of our individual breeding strategies and if it is valueless then the breeding strategy needs to be addressed urgently.

The vast majority of farmers are exceptionally good at calf-rearing but some calves being sold for less than €5 or possibly not even receiving a bid at Marts along with calves being used to produce kebabs has the potential to tarnish the reputation of us all if there is any reduction in welfare standards.

With calf exports being curtailed by storms lately there was talk about feeding lower volumes of milk on farm to male calves along with once-a-day feeding to reduce labour until shipping recommences.

The simplest way to reduce labour on farms is by keeping calves healthy. Does a male calf get fed the same or receive veterinary attention if required? The answer is ‘not on every farm’ and there lies the potential iceberg for us all.

We as farmers must take full responsibility for the animals we breed, that said the industry as a whole needs to ensure welfare is given the highest priority.

If our industry is to remain sustainable then breeding is one of the key tools as is ensuring every farm has a detailed breeding plan so that future replacements are those with the highest genetic potential, which research has already proven is more carbon efficient.

Sexed semen is seen by some as the solution when in reality it is only part of the solution, in some cases it will increase calving interval which is less efficient.

Minister McConalogue set up the Food Vision Dairy Group. It rests solely on his shoulders now to ensure it delivers in every way for the dairy industry allowing dairy farmers in turn to plan their businesses right up to 2030 without any more bumps in the road.

Peter Hynes farms with his wife Paula in Aherla, Co Cork