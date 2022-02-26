Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 8.4°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Peter Hynes: Why the ‘cruising’ dairy industry needs a complete roadmap

We farmers must be able to plan to 2030 without fear of the next government changing the plan

If the industry is to remain sustainable then breeding must be one of the key tools in any future strategy Expand

Close

If the industry is to remain sustainable then breeding must be one of the key tools in any future strategy

If the industry is to remain sustainable then breeding must be one of the key tools in any future strategy

If the industry is to remain sustainable then breeding must be one of the key tools in any future strategy

Peter Hynes

With 70pc of the herd now calved the sleepless nights should be behind us and thankfully everything has gone relatively smoothly with no retained cleanings and only one case of milk fever.

One second lactation had a twisted uterus and required a caesarean which resulted in a live bull calf and the cow has recovered well.

Most Watched

Privacy