Peter Hynes: It’s crucial to spread the genetic load in dairy herds

Sitting in 20C sunshine certainly lifts the mood as temperatures, which are needed to drive grass growth, will keep costs down somewhat.

Sadly, temperatures haven’t climbed on farm this season to those highs yet, although luckily, we are enjoying wonderful sunshine in Paris recharging the batteries.

Visiting such a vibrant city is an eye-opener with an abundance of charging points for electric vehicles, electric buses, and cycle lanes prioritised, which are frequented by so many.

Paris is the epitome of culture in every way and their attitude towards reducing emissions has afforded me food for thought on how we ensure the farm’s survival this year — we merely need to do the simple things effectively.

Our focus must be on growing large volumes of grass, as with any other year, and also sticking to the breeding plan.

To date, we have not reduced the amount of fertiliser we spread as I firmly believed it was crucial to get the farm growing. With weather slightly on the cooler side, growing conditions have been below optimum, so any reduction in N P K was going to have a big impact.

That said, it was a financial gamble, but with a March base price of 47.5c for milk, I believe it was a gamble that paid off and milk markets look extremely strong for the foreseeable future.

We have over 100 acres closed for first cut silage, all of which has received 100 units of nitrogen and, depending on soil fertility, different rates of slurry. The balance is coming in the form of cut sward or protected urea, both including sulphur, to maximise dry matter production. I would hope it will be ready to cut the last week of May.

Our plan is to max our fodder production, ensuring we have ample supplies for next winter because if there was a shortfall, it would be extremely costly to purchase additional fodder.

Our bull team has been selected — 10 genomic bulls with an average EBI of 354 and a milk sub index of 102 which, in turn, leaves the bull team averaging plus 22kg milk with 28.5kg milk solids.

As I selected bulls this year, I constantly reminded myself that we get paid on milk solids and the future genetics of the farm needed to reflect that pricing structure.

With 10 bulls on the team, reliability stands at 98pc and we have entered them all on the ICBF sire advice programme to eliminate inbreeding and, in turn, ensure all data is sent to the AI technicians.

Inbreeding itself is a contentious topic of discussion this year. Looking at bull panels, they are dominated by Pivotal and Albert sons. That said, of the 10 we are using, only one is a Pivotal son as we have focused on our crosses — as we did in 2021, given that we are now milking Pivotal daughters. I believe it’s crucial to spread the genetic load in a dairy herd.

If you haven’t chosen bulls yet, firstly look at your EBI report and focus on what the herd requires as regards indexes, but most importantly, look at the parentage of the bulls you are selecting or, alternatively, if you are unsure selecting bulls, seek the advice of a good breeding advisor.

Cows have been showing strong heats for a while now and body condition score is a comfortable three on average. One cow remains on once-a-day milking to improve her BCS and she will stay on OAD until she has been inseminated.

As with the past number of years, all our heifers will start a synchronisation programme this week for fixed time AI and our breeding season will begin in 10 days.

Our heifers have been out in grass since early February and it shows as they are above target weights for breeding and have been showing strong signs of heats.

Synchronisation programmes are only effective if heifers have reached sexual maturity and are already cycling, however they are a fantastic labour-saving tool when the start of breeding season is so hectic. Combined with the extra days gained in milk, the following season ensures they are cost effective.

For now, the most important thing we can do is enjoy our remaining time in Paris, refreshing the mind to ensure we stay focussed on simple management for the rest of the year.

Peter Hynes farms with his wife Paula in Aherla, Co Cork.