Peter Hynes - A message to the Greens: dairy expansion and biodiversity can thrive alongside each other

Peter and Paula Hynes pictured with the award on their farm Aherla, Co. Cork. Picture: Clare Keogh Expand

Peter Hynes

Biodiversity seems to be the buzz word in agriculture for 2020.

Those who have issues with mainstream agriculture - many of whom are Green Party members - are driving the agenda that Irish agriculture has a biodiversity crisis. Indeed some have stated to me that Irish dairy expansion has contributed to this crisis.

For a true perspective on this, we firstly need to understand what biodiversity actually is.