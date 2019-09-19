Paul Williams on Mayo shooting: 'When whole communities live in fear, tragedies like these are inevitable'

  

Stock photo
Stock photo
Paul Williams

Paul Williams

The killing of an innocent neighbour who appears to have been mistaken for an intruder by his friend, an elderly farmer, is ultimately a tragic consequence of the scourge of rural crime.

As gardaí continue their investigation to establish the full facts of how bachelor farmer Brendan Kilduff (67) was shot dead on Tuesday night, it is their belief that this was a tragic accident as the elderly man in his 80s who fired the shots from his legally held shotgun was living in fear of being attacked in his home.

Please log in or register with Farming Independent for free access to this article.

Log In

New to Independent.ie? Create an account

The dead man had been visiting his elderly friend, who is also a bachelor farmer, as he often did - it's what older country people call a "ceilidh", which is Irish for a social visit where neighbours sit in the kitchen and chat.

But when the visit was over and they had said their good nights, Mr Kilduff's car failed to start and when he returned to the house his friend, in a moment of confusion, fired a number of warning shots believing there were intruders outside.

Locals are understandably devastated by this tragedy as both men are decent and obliging, simple people who would never harm a fly.

The tragedy of Mr Kilduff's death is an unimaginable catastrophe to befall a man in the twilight of his years: realising that he has killed his friend.

Brendan Kilduff
Brendan Kilduff

It is unlikely that this poor man will face a criminal charge as this was clearly a terrible accident resulting from confusion and fear.

But one can only try to understand the psychological effect on him in the last years of what was a quiet, simple life.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

This case serves to again highlight the real sense of fear of crime - particularly amongst elderly people living alone in isolated rural areas.

A neighbour told the Irish Independent yesterday that there had been spates of burglaries in the area over the recent past and they had left people living in fear, particularly elderly people living alone.

Mr Kilduff's friend was, his neighbours say, preoccupied with the fear of being burgled in his own home.

And there are many more people living in those circumstances.

While the burglaries are still happening, it has to be acknowledged that there has been a very significant drop in rural crime in recent years, thanks to gardaí's Operation Thor.

However, the after-effects of the epidemic of widespread lawlessness that caused rural folk to take to the streets forcing the Government to allocate extra Garda resources, are still keenly felt down the isolated boreens and laneways of rural Ireland.

Irish Independent


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Comment

Darragh McCullough: 'It's been death by a thousand cuts for beef farming over...
Members of Graiguenamanagh Men’s Shed choir: Bill Crean, James Murphy, Maurice Foley, Vincent Doran, Paddy Flood and Christy Bolger

Jim O'Brien: 'Don't let life pass you by on the last few laps'
Take stand: Farmers protest outside the Dawn Meats plant at Grannagh in Waterford. Photo: Frank McGrath

Ciarán Moran: 'Threats of violence and sexual blackmail cast a shadow over...
Doing the sums: The ideal solar project in rural Ireland should be a 25-acre block close to a sub-station

Darragh McCullough: 'Solar could be the hot ticket for struggling suckler...
Michael Collins

Jim O'Brien: It's time to move on from the Civil War divisions that have scarred...
21/3/2019, Darragh McCullough pictured on his farm in Stamullen, Co. Meath. Picture credit; Damien Eagers / INM

Darragh McCullough: Facebook-powered splinter groups threaten future of...
Fr Brian D'Arcy, met up with John Sheridan, a beef and sheep farmer, with 1,150 acres to farm on the Co Fermanagh,& Cavan Border.

Father Brian D'Arcy on Brexit: 'The hard-won peace and lifestyle we...


Top Stories

Kepak says 100,000 backlog of cattle in market will take 'months' to clear
A farmer protests at the gates of Kildare town meat factory in recent weeks. Pic:Mark Condren

Farmers call off one protest with hopes 7-week beef pickets to end
Brendan Kilduff

Elderly farmer shoots friend dead 'after mistaking him for intruder'
Fianna Fail TD Charlie McConalogue at a Beef Plan protest at Foyle Meats, Donegal

Fianna Fáil attacks government's record on helping farmers as Dáil debates beef...
Farmers protest outside ABP Christendom, Ferrybank, Co Waterford in recent weeks. Photo Roger Jones.

'We need to be really careful beef protests does not split farm families’
Hill of Golf: There will be wide interest in this 74ac non-residential tillage farm in west Waterford

74 acres on west Waterford's Hill of Gold at €10k/ac
File photo

Problems face those with factory sheep