Pat Spillane: 'I will never forget my first meeting with the all-powerful Irish Farmers Association'

I get a sense of déjà vu every time I read a statement from either the GPA or the CPA.

It brings me back to my days as a rural ambassador for the government. In my innocence, I assumed that everybody involved wanted the same outcome, the betterment of rural Ireland. How wrong I was.

Though all the organisations involved operated parallel to each other they didn't co-operate.

The GAA is not a whole lot different.

I remember being really down in the dumps following the first meeting involving all the government departments, agencies and key stakeholders.

Only then did I realise that they all worked from completely different agendas. I complained to Phil Hogan (below), who was the lead minister on the project at the time. He said: "Pat, you've got to remember that they are just like Gaelic full-backs simply protecting their own patch."

It is no different in the GAA world. Be it HQ, the GPA, the CPA, provincial councils, county boards and assorted other bodies, their first priority is also to protect their own area.

It was the same story again and again when I was the rural ambassador.

I will never forget my first meeting with the all-powerful Irish Farmers Association.

After I had put forward my vision for rural Ireland their main spokesman eye-balled me and remarked: `Pat, just remember we are a lobby group for farmers.

We don't give a shite about what's happening in the rest of rural Ireland so long as our farmer members are looked after'.

Well, that put me back in my box.

It was the same story when I met senior officials in the Department of Agriculture. Regardless of what my plans were, they made it crystal clear that we had to focus on what happened outside the farm gate.

Why? Because what happened inside the gate was their territory.

When I attempted to steer the discussion on to issues inside the farm gate I was told that the matter was not within my terms of reference, not within my remit or the matter is sub judice.

Decline

I guess the use of the Latin phrase was de-signed to put me in my place. They were there to protect their patch, regardless of whether it was the right policy or not.

I won't rehash all the arguments I made. But suffice to say that any plan to halt the decline of rural Ireland has to be inclusive. But nobody was prepared to play ball.

Is it any wonder that rural Ireland has fallen so far behind?

The power struggles involving the various GAA bodies are not much different.

I get why the GPA exists. There is a need for such an organisation and it has very articulate spokesmen such as Tom Parsons, Seamus Hickey and Paul Flynn.

Its money-generating prowess would put many high-profile organisations to shame. Last year its total income was in excess of 7.5m.

Its commercial income realised €911,000, it rolled in €611,994 in fund-raising, while the GAA’s direct payment to the organisation in 2019 was over €2.9m. It’s an impressive money tree by any standards.

Furthermore, I fully endorse a lot of its policies such as its insistence that the inter-county and club season can co-exist. I agreed with its demands for a closed season and optimum contact time for inter-county squads.

From day one, however, it has had a perception problem.

It has never been in control of the narrative and it is difficult for it to avoid the reality of being an elitist organisation, which represents about two per cent of all players.

Worse still, in the early days, key personnel were far too belligerent, argumentative and bolshie and their attitude didn't wash well with the bigger GAA family.

Salaries

Though there is a lot of detail in its financial report I would suggest that there are still gaps in terms of explaining how the money is spent.

In terms of salaries four senior executives cost the organisation 449,163 in 2019, while the remaining six staff members shared 293,204. These are generous stipends by any standards. I have a bigger issue with their extensive list of player programmes. At face value it's a significant list, with 19 programmes listed.

But it's a bit wishy-washy to put it mildly. Like, what the hell is personal development coaching?

For me, it smacks of being borrowed from an American higher-education playbook big on theory and low on practicalities.

Mind you, it comes in handy when the GPA goes to the US to shake down potential wealthy American benefactors.

The GPA's promotion of the Super 11s tournament is an absolute joke at a time when hurling is on life support in the majority of counties. And, finally, there remains the perception that the GPA is controlled by an inner circle of Dublin-based executives.

But the really bad news for the GPA is that financially its future suddenly looks bleak.

Not alone will the pandemic put an end to its fund-raising efforts in the United States, it will also mean the terms of its new deal with the GAA will be less favourable.

Flogged

Methinks, there will be fewer personal coaching development programmes on offer in the coming years.

But the bigger issue is how has the GPA served the interests of the county players?

My answer is that it hasn't served them well.

They have simply sat back and allowed the inter-county bandwagon to career out of control, which has resulted in its members being flogged unmercifully.

