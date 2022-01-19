Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 3.5°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Pat Spillane: ‘Almost 40% of the population live in rural Ireland, but its future never tops the political agenda’

16 May 2021; Pat Spillane watching the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group B Round 2 match between Clare and Wexford at Cusack Park in Ennis, Clare. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile Expand

Close

16 May 2021; Pat Spillane watching the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group B Round 2 match between Clare and Wexford at Cusack Park in Ennis, Clare. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

16 May 2021; Pat Spillane watching the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group B Round 2 match between Clare and Wexford at Cusack Park in Ennis, Clare. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

16 May 2021; Pat Spillane watching the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group B Round 2 match between Clare and Wexford at Cusack Park in Ennis, Clare. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Pat Spillane

Spoiler alert: Today I write about a topic close to my heart.

It’s not sexy. It won’t have the keyboard warriors going into overdrive or result in any hate mail.

Most Watched

Privacy