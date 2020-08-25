Pat McCormack: Farmers need a serious person for a serious job

It might be a reflection of the interesting times we are all living through, but I find myself sometimes wishing for a little less drama and a little bit more of the ‘steady as she goes’ atmosphere.

Funnily enough, one of the places we can go to for that steadiness and lack of drama is the dairy market. The last two GDTs notwithstanding, the dairy markets seem to be rebuilding themselves nicely and we in ICMSA are still reasonably happy with where they are now and where we think they’re headed.

That’s not to say that we see prices surging, but neither do we see any cliffs off which our milk price could fall. We got through peak production in relatively good shape and we think that overall sentiment is still solid with perhaps a little hedging going on around the most recent Covid flare-ups and the threats of another round of national or even international lockdowns.

It's also important for ICMSA to acknowledge the efforts that Irish Co-ops have made to close the gap between top and bottom payers and also close the gap between average Irish farmer price and their mainland European counterpart. We don’t spare the criticism if we think the co-ops are adrift on what they’re paying farmers and, by the exact same token, it’s only fair that we acknowledge where genuine efforts have been made to close the gaps and pass back better prices to the farmer-suppliers.

In the unlikely event that people don’t understand ICMSA’s position on this, it’s very simple: co-ops should always pay the highest possible milk price to their farmer-suppliers. Always.

We think the market is effectively treading water right now. The food services sector’s re-opening has been interrupted and the momentum back to normal business-as-usual has been stalled. We will watch the production figures coming out of particularly Australia and the US and we think that that – combined with the Covid situation – will give us the prevailing prices for Q4.

The fact that that we came through peak production more or less untroubled by the pandemic is a testament to the professionalism of the co-ops and that’s why I do not attach any significance to the outbreak in the Glanbia facility in Kildare: I have no doubt that will be dealt with in accordance with the best scientific advice.

It's a pity that the best scientific advice was not sought by others invited to society outings and functions. But I am going to confine my observations on last Thursday’s events to just this: as far as ICMSA is concerned the question of political ramifications or consequences is secondary, if not actually irrelevant.

It is infinitely more important to note that we do not have a Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, that is to say that right now we do not have anyone at the cabinet table charged with looking after the largest indigenous economic activity in the state and the commercial motor of every area of Ireland outside the cities and largest towns.

That is unacceptable at any time, but, in the present circumstances, when we are looking at historically difficult challenges on the transition to ‘new’ farming and food production, Brexit, Covid, synthetic foods, the year-on-year reduction in the number of family farms and the continued takeover of food supply by ruthless international corporations, then it becomes almost unbelievable.

The idea that someone can do the job on a part-time basis or as some cabinet ‘job-share’ scheme is not serious and had better not be suggested. We’re serious, our sector is serious and there had better be a serious person appointed to do what is obviously a very serious job.

Pat McCormack is president of the ICMSA

Indo Farming