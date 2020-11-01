Our rotten reverence for the soil is concealed under the sod

The sudden violence that every so often erupts in rural Ireland touches something deep in the Irish psyche: an ancient obsession with land and its hold on the family.

Murder is the most extreme manifestation of this craving to 'hold what is ours' and damn the consequence. But dig a little deeper into the blood-soaked clay and you will find buried family secrets involving cruelty and division, banished children, disputed wills and family feuds. This is the real Hidden Ireland, where old secrets fester through the generations and scores are too often settled with some sort of blood sacrifice.

People have been thrown down wells, murdered, ostracised and banished from their homes. In the not-so-distant past, inconvenient sons were incarcerated in mental institutions on some shoddy pretext to ensure the smooth transition of the 'family' farm to the next generation.

The extreme violence witnessed in Cork could be compared to a field of flowering potatoes in the early stages of the blight. What is concealed under the sod is an insidious and rotten reverence for the soil.

From Patrick Kavanagh's Old McCabe "stripped to the waist, seen/Step the plot defying blue cast-steel", to Richard Harris in The Field, the grip of the land can provoke a red mist over verdant green fields.

According to agriculture consultant Mike Brady, writing in the Irish Independent in 2017, on average an acre of land is only traded every 400 years. It's an astonishing statistic, which illustrates how many family farms go back through the generations.

At its most twisted, this obsession with land becomes even stronger than the ties of blood.

While suburban homes can also become a family battleground, it rarely provokes the kind of emotion or violence that is attached to land. After the death of parents, the house is usually sold, the proceeds divided and everybody moves on, even where there are recriminations and ill-felling involved.

But land is different.

For many it is the foundation of family survival and, in some cases, fortune. It has a status all its own because many farmers make no provisions for a pension, they just never retire, instead pouring their life and soul into their farm.

Ownership can be traced back through 'seed, breed and generation' and the land itself becomes a fundamental pillar of family status, which every so often has led to terrible deeds being done to hold on to this inheritance.

The reverse is also true, when thwarted sons or relatives, who have spent their lives in the expectation of succeeding to a farm, resort to violence when they discover they have been 'written out of the will'.

Each changing of the guard brings its own fears. Wills have to be carefully crafted and bargains struck to keep a farm in the family. The son's new wife can be greeted with a suspicion that she's 'only in it for what she can get'. Social change regarding inheritance rights, divorce, and, in some cases religion, strikes fear into the farming community.

The stakes are high because this is not just about bricks and mortar. It's about a farm that has been hard won, earth you can sift through your fingers, fields, some of which, like children, have their own names, acres nurtured and developed for many, many years.

Blood, sweat and tears are bound up in the soil.

But every so often enterprise and determination turn to obsession, an iron-willed determination that a holding must be preserved and passed down to one family member and one alone.

Humanity and fairness are not part of the bargain and somewhere in this twisted thinking it is better to destroy what is loved and valued than to lose it.

We have also seen farmers who have mortgaged their land to borrow large sums of money genuinely outraged when the venture turns to dust and their bank wants the farm sold to pay the debt. Because of the association with generations of the same family, the farm is seen as sacrosanct, something above mere commerce.

"Clay is the word and clay is the flesh", the opening lines of Kavanagh's poem, captures in a few words the obsession with land that can be traced back to The Great Hunger, a famine that exposed millions of Irish peasants to death, disease and emigration in the 1800s.

In the west of Ireland, where it hit hardest, it mainly resulted through sub-division of farms where all the family were given a share. With each generation the holdings shrank until there was barely enough for each family to eke out a living.

When the potato crop failed, an entire society was undone. Those who remained identified land division as the fault line that led to this disaster.

So they aped the landlord class (and the more canny Irish) where it became an article of faith that the land was passed down intact to a 'son and heir' who was expected to mind, protect and enlarge it for the next generation.

Solutions were found to protect the integrity of the system; younger sons were sent off to the seminary, apprenticed to shopkeepers or packed into emigrant ships bound for Liverpool or New York.

Like the Jansenism of the Irish Catholic Church, the philosophy of holding on to the land at all costs became for many an inward and sometimes fanatical belief system that transcended politics, religion and even the family itself.

Even if what happened in Cork was an aberration, it follows a pattern, and reminds us all that even with the rich repertoire of poets, playwrights and novelists who have tackled the subject, fact is often infinitely more gruesome than fiction.