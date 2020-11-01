Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 11°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Our rotten reverence for the soil is concealed under the sod

Liam Collins

Deep in the Irish psyche there is an ancient obsession with land and this can be stronger than the ties of blood, writes Liam Collins

Stock Image Expand

Close

Stock Image

Stock Image

Stock Image

The sudden violence that every so often erupts in rural Ireland touches something deep in the Irish psyche: an ancient obsession with land and its hold on the family.

Murder is the most extreme manifestation of this craving to 'hold what is ours' and damn the consequence. But dig a little deeper into the blood-soaked clay and you will find buried family secrets involving cruelty and division, banished children, disputed wills and family feuds. This is the real Hidden Ireland, where old secrets fester through the generations and scores are too often settled with some sort of blood sacrifice.

People have been thrown down wells, murdered, ostracised and banished from their homes. In the not-so-distant past, inconvenient sons were incarcerated in mental institutions on some shoddy pretext to ensure the smooth transition of the 'family' farm to the next generation.