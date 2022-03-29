Our farming strategy needs a radical overhaul — we need to ask who benefits from maintaining the status quo

The reality is that the Irish agri-food system is now very fragile, and an unfair portion of the economic risks are being shouldered by Irish farmers

Fragile: A failed barley crop in Arklow, Co Wicklow during the drought of 2018. Photo: Steve Humphreys

For Irish agriculture, the knock-on effects of the war in Ukraine are providing further evidence that our government is willing to double down on a failing strategy published in 2010.

The Department of Agriculture has set up a fodder security committee, yet will not address any of the systemic issues that are causing farmers to take on more risk, incur debt and stress and not achieve an adequate price for what they produce.

Over the past decade, there has been a 40pc increase in dairy cow numbers. This has been founded on a story that we have the best conditions for grass production, and this gives us a natural competitive advantage.

Why then have there been several fodder crises in recent years due to extreme cold in spring and a summer drought? Does anyone recall the term ‘fodder crisis’ ever being used in the 1980s and ’90s?

While a warming climate has led to an increase in grass-growing days in Ireland, it is not a basis on which to increase stocking rates. There is a significant variability in grass growing conditions from one year to the next.

In the coming years, the frequency and severity of extreme weather conditions will increase. Maintaining existing stocking rates on farms will require greater intervention with supplemental feeding during the grazing season.

The reality is that the Irish agri-food system is now very fragile, and an unfair portion of the economic risks are being shouldered by Irish farmers.

Current events in Ukraine and the weather-induced crises in recent years show that our approach is not sustainable. Our model relies on feed and fertiliser imported from Eastern Europe and the US to produce protein, the majority of which is exported to Asia and the US.

As an island on the edge of Europe, we will always pay above the odds for fuel and fertiliser, and our newer far-flung markets, including China, are vulnerable to disruption.

In the coming years, interconnected risks relating to geopolitics, supply chain and changing food preferences will be compounded by climate change.

If you want to know who benefits from maintaining the status quo, just follow the money. It is not, and will not be, Irish farmers.

Irish strategy in the agri-food industry is dominated by the needs of the major agri-companies.

There is an issue with how agricultural research in this country is produced and how this research informs agricultural policy and ultimately farming decisions.

The financing of the dairy expansion over the past decade was encouraged by a banking sector that needed to build a new loan book in the post-financial crash era.

It is problematic that banks shared several platforms with Teagasc, blurring research communication with lending promotion.

Farmers’ communication channels are dominated by ads from companies with the most to gain from maintaining the status quo.

So what is the alternative? What might a non-fragile food production system in Ireland look like?

There has to be an emphasis on operational flexibility, rather than maximising production for export markets.

At a farm level, farmers should focus on de-risking their operations — this means minimising debt, significantly reducing stocking rates and the use of inputs such as fuel, fertiliser and feed.

This is easier said than done without alternative sustainable revenue streams, and that is where the research effort and resources must be committed.

Creating new revenue streams for farmers from plant protein and other crops must be the focus for Government policy and research funding.

Research investment in plant and soil science must be scaled up and linked with new and sustainable business models that provide farmers with a larger share of the revenue from their output.

This should be demanded by farmer representative groups so that Irish farmers and our rural communities can plan and hope for a progressive future.

It will be a vaccine against the familiar sight of politicians responding to the next crisis by proclaiming that ‘nobody saw this coming’.

Dr John Garvey is a Senior Lecturer in Risk and Finance at UL. Albert Cousin is studying for an MSc in Business Analytics at UL