Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Sunday 24 June 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Opinion: We underestimate how lovely Ireland is - there are gems on our doorsteps

A host of wildflowers, including cowslips, bluebells and goldilocks, cluster at the base of a lime tree on the avenue of St. Michael & All Angels' Church, Abbeyleix, Co. Laois.
A host of wildflowers, including cowslips, bluebells and goldilocks, cluster at the base of a lime tree on the avenue of St. Michael & All Angels' Church, Abbeyleix, Co. Laois.
STOCK IMAGE
Ann Fitzgerald

Ann Fitzgerald

I recently spent a morning in paradise.

Having parked up in the sunshine in the town's small square, my nostrils fill with the delicious smell of baking bread.

I follow my nose to an old-style bakery, with the backroom staff visibly busy kneading their trademark thick-crusted sourdough breads and rustic yeast baguettes.

They also do hot drinks and a selection of pastries, to take away or eat at a long, communal table.

I bump into a friend having breakfast with her stunning, alabaster-skinned daughter.

I'm not staying today so, granary loaf under my arm, I stroll down the shady side of the street past tall, tastefully-coloured buildings to a vintage shop.

There, my eyes are drawn to a daring pair of sandals bearing the label 'London College of Fashion' but they are too big.

I then cross the lime-tree-lined street to the cobbled square, feeling lucky to be in such an enchanting place.

Also Read

So where is this nirvana? The south of France? The north of Italy? No, it's in the midlands of Ireland - my own local town, Abbeyleix.

There has been a settlement here since at least the 12th century, and Abbeyleix as it currently exists was founded as one of the country's first planned market towns in 1770.

By co-incidence, 1,770 was the population of the town in the last census.

The above bakery was opened last autumn and is run by Adrian Muller from Switzerland and Richard O'Connell, a member of the well-known culinary family from nearby Cullohill.

The 'vintage' shop is actually a charity shop, of which there are two in the town, and such is the quality of the wares that people travel from miles away.

If you are wondering why I chose the circuitous introduction to Abbeyleix, it's because we Irish, including myself, can be slow to recognise how lovely our country really is.

The town square is home to the library, formerly the Market House, which was magnificently restored a few years ago.

It somehow manages to be both a haven of tranquillity and a hive of activity, with regular art exhibitions and children's workshops, while the staff are among the most helpful that I have ever come across. There is a weekly Saturday market in the Square (9am-1pm) which is fairly small but offers a range of quality food.

Locals Noel and Ida Thompson have been selling their homegrown veg here since long before it was a fashionable thing to do, and their fresh fare is complemented by preserves of same, including beetroot and cucumber (our jar of the latter only lasted days).

In contrast, Edmundburry Greens has only been on the go since April but is already generating a buzz in these parts.

Based in Durrow, they are growing chemical-free salads, containing an average of 30 species of plants and flowers.

The square is permanent home to several family businesses.

These include Andrew Fyffes, a clothing shop and haberdashery set up in 1892 which offers an amazing range of stock.

Want a thermal vest? Check. Crocs? Check. Ladies' Lebek dress? Check. Irish dancing pumps? Magee jumpers? Check. Three different widths of red ribbon? Check, check, check.

They have recently moved into selling schoolbooks.

A few doors away is Papa Noni's, which makes the best pizza this side of Italy. It is owned by Tony Mezzapelle, originally from Sicily, and his Irish wife Joan, who have lived in Abbeyleix for years and raised their family here.

Tony once cooked for Luciano Pavarotti.

Businesses like this are the lifeblood of small towns. Long may they prosper.

All this is just one side of the traffic lights. There are many more gems beyond.

Indo Farming

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Comment

Bon Jovi: 'Because We Can'

Opinion: It's time for us all to start striving for balance in a world of extremes
(Stock photo)

A life lived with determination, energy, joy and loads of love
A stock image of lambs playing in a field

Opinion: We need to plan differently and learn from a dire winter
Ciaran Moran on his farm in Roscommon.

Comment: Fodder crisis is a nightmare scenario – and cost could be felt for...
Clare Island is located in Clew Bay, Co Mayo, four miles from the mainland

Opinion: The west needs a plan - and it has to be sustainable

Opinion: Imagine a bank that's there for the public good, the stakeholders not...

Opinion: In the grand scheme of things most of us have few complaints


Top Stories

The farm in Douglas

The audience was paralysed...afraid to move a muscle in case it cost them...
The 97ac holding is located at Adamstown near Trim and is guided at €10,000 per acre

Meath tillage farm guided at a cool million
WR Shaw Ltd are the best-known hirer of New Holland tractors, with a fleet of over 70 models available

Calling in the cavalry - Hiring out kit is now a viable option when resources are...
The 136ac grass holding is described as a ‘fine fattening farm’ — it is located near Mohill and has a guide price of €6,500 per acre

'Fine fattening farm’ of 136ac on the market in Leitrim guided at just...
The 77ac residential farm is located at Rathpeacon, 3.5km from Cork city

VIDEO: A farming gem perched over the southern capital guided at €2.4m
Under threat: A section of Bronze Age timber trackway in the Mayne Bog, Co Westmeath, which was exposed during a test excavation in May 2015

A bronze age farmers altered the environment - study
Kevin Downing, overall winner of the Dairygold Milk Quality Awards, with his wife Bernie, farm manager Tom Carr and Dairygold advisor Maeve O'Connor on his dairy farm in Whitechurch, Co Cork.

A car accident left this farmer paralysed at the age of 20, but hasn't let that...