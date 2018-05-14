Opinion: Unpunished criminals are ruining lives

While every community has its challenges in terms of crime, I was shocked this week to hear the scale of what is happening in many isolated areas around the country on a far too regular basis.

Everyone has heard the horror stories about farmers being intimidated on their own property, but it appears that there is hardly anyone in the farming community who has not had at least one encounter with unwanted visitors to their yard.

I heard an interview with a farmer in recent days, speaking about how he was almost driven over in his own yard when he attempted to photograph a couple of thugs who had tried to frighten him into buying tools. As they fled, they threatened to return and 'burn him out', ensuring that their intimidation lasted long after their unwelcome visit.

This sort of crime is all too familiar for many people in the farming sector, and many of them believe it is simply just one of those things. It was outlined that so many victims don't even report incidents as they feel that nothing can be done to the offenders.